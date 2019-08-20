Ogden vs Horsman goes down to the last two races of the season, on familiar territory and home turf.

After a rollercoaster second season for the British Talent Cup, the time has come to crown the Champion in the final battle of nerves at the vast expanse of Silverstone Circuit. Scott Ogden vs Cameron Horsman has been the duel that’s characterised much of the season and now it’s mathematically a two-horse race, the season finale should be a round to remember.

So what’s the difference between the two? Good reading for Ogden. The number 4 is 16 points ahead – a whole third place’s worth – but as we saw in Brno, things can quickly go awry for any one of the competitors, even those at the top. Horsman will know that too, and he’ll also know that his two DNFs – a crash and a mechanical issue – weren’t his fault. He’s had the pace to stay with and beat Ogden, most recently with that impressive Race 2 at Brno. But Ogden, on his part, has been almost faultless too, barring his Snetterton qualifying crash that left him at the back of the grid. But it’s not too much harm done when you still take home two podiums.

Seabright, meanwhile, will be focused on the top step more than the standings, with the number 22 now out of contention but nevertheless a force to be reckoned with. His wet weather domination at Brno was something to behold, he races without the pressure of the two men ahead of him and he’s got a chance to become the rider with most wins this season – if he does the double. Seabright will definitely play a part in the finale and could be a key obstacle for Ogden and Horsman in the duel for the crown. With a points deficit of 16, Horsman doesn’t just need to beat Ogden. He needs others to do so, too.

There are plenty fast enough to have been in the battle for the podium this season though: Jack Nixon, Rhys Irwin, Brian Hart, Jack Hart, Charlie Farrer and Scott Swann will all want to sign off for the season with a rostrum finish, and they’re all within 40 points. It may sound a lot, but with two races still to go, the fight for fourth in the Championship is still very much alive – and they’re more names to think about for those fighting it out for the Cup.

Racing alongside MotoGP™ at Silverstone is undoubtedly the biggest stage of the season and that’s enough pressure in itself. Add to that it’s the season finale and the weekend is guaranteed to be a classic, so don’t forget to tune in for Race 1 on Saturday at 16:30 local time (GMT +1) and Race 2 on Sunday at 16:00.





