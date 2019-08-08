Following the accident which happened last Monday at the Brno test, Joan Mir will not take part in GP of Austria scheduled for Sunday August 11th.

The Team SUZUKI ECSTAR rider endured a high-speed accident last Monday, August 5th, while testing in the official IRTA session in Brno. The young Spaniard required trackside assistance before being transported to the circuit’s Medical Centre – there he was diagnosed with no major injuries, except for a pulmonary contusion that required him to transported by helicopter to the Brno Hospital. Mir underwent further checks by the doctors, who confirmed the initial diagnosis. He was kept in hospital under observation, and finally will be released.

Given his current condition, Team SUZUKI ECSTAR together with Mir decided not to take any risks, preferring to allow time for rest and recovery instead of trying to take part in the Austrian GP.

Despite the fact that he didn’t suffer major injuries, his lungs are still inflamed, and they will require proper rest to recover. On his return to Spain he will head to the Clinica Dexeus in Barcelona where he will undergo further checks; before returning home to Andorra to take the necessary time to rest and heal, attempting to be fully fit for Silverstone.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR will therefore run with Alex Rins as the only rider at the GP of Osterreich.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“It’s a pity that Joan cannot take part in this next round in Austria, but the most important thing is that he recovers in the proper way. His condition is getting better and better and fortunately there is nothing more serious, he just needs time to recover after the crash. With the GP of Austria so close after Brno, back-to-back, it is just too difficult for him to recover in time. He needs to be careful, and we want him to come back only when he is fully recovered. We wish him all the best and we will be waiting for him.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s such a shame to miss this race following the incident in the Brno Test. It was a big crash and I was transferred to the hospital for further checks because I rolled through the gravel many times and took a lot of hits. At the beginning I struggled to breathe because of the pulmonary contusion, but step by step I improved and now I’m feeling better. The next thing is to go to the Hospital Dexeus where I will undergo some more medical checks so I can be assured that everything is alright, then I will head home to recover and restart my training. It’s a big pity because I was feeling really good with the bike and we were completing a fantastic test. Now I have to think day by day, try to recover, and aim to be 100% for Silverstone. I want to keep up my momentum with the bike and continue growing in the top class. I must thank all the people who looked after me; from the Clinica Mobile, to the circuit medical staff, Brno hospital, and all the team members. Thanks also to all the fans who have sent lots of positive and supportive messages.”





