The leading two in qualifying progress from Q1 to head the Moto2™ grid, Marquez joins them on the front row.

After edging through Q1 by just 0.012, Jorge Navarro (Lightech Speed Up) has taken his second consecutive pole position of the season to head fellow Q1 graduate Tom Lüthi (Dynavolt Intact GP) at the Shark Helmets Grand Prix de France, with Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) joining the duo on the front row in third. Like in Moto3™, the top two made a little history.

Damp and tricky conditions greeted the field in Q2 and it was Lüthi who set the pace in the early stages; the Swiss rider dialled in from a 15-minute Q1 session. Navarro was also up there alongside another rider who progressed from Q1 – Brit Jake Dixon (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team), with Marquez going well in the early stages too.

However, it was far from a smooth ride for the top two in qualifying as both then crashed. Lüthi hit the deck at the notoriously difficult Turn 3, while Navarro went down just after fourth-place Mattia Pasini (Petronas Sprinta Racing) had gone down in front of him at Turn 8. All three riders were ok and in the end, none ended up threatened as they watched the rest of the field push on from the sidelines. Only Marquez was within a little over half a second, and he remained third, with Pasini also not overtaken despite his crash and the impressive Italian taking P4.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Xavi Vierge (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) will launch from fifth for the French GP after a solid Q2, with Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) continuing his good weekend to earn his best qualifying position since starting seventh at last season’s Dutch GP. Championship leader Lorenzo Baldassarri (FlexBox HP 40) spearheads the third row of the grid in seventh after improving his time in the latter stages, with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Q1 graduate Lukas Tulovic (Kiefer Racing) also improving their times on their final flying laps to earn third row starts. This is Tulovic’s first top 20 start in the premier class; an impressive showing in the wet from the German rookie.

Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completes the top ten in qualifying as the latter stages bumped Dixon down to P11 although the rookie’s Q1 time, if replicated, would have been enough to put the 23-year-old on the front row. Nevertheless, a great personal best qualifying and a top-notch return to action for the number 96 rider after missing the Americas and Spanish GPs through injury.

Who will take Moto2™ victory on Sunday? The question mark over the weather will be playing on everyone’s minds as we look ahead to Round 5 of the season. Don’t miss the intermediate class in action in Le Mans at 12:20 local time (GMT+2).

Qualifying results:
1 – Jorge Navarro (SPA – Speed Up) 1’49.055
2 – Tom Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) +0.078
3 – Alex Marquez (SPA – Kalex) +0.530





MotoGP Gallery

Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Not too fast for Fabio: rookie makes history as he takes pole in Jerez 1Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus 1Ducati vs Honda: it's a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez 1Jerez Turn 6 named Dani Pedrosa 1"There are a lot of fast riders": fierce competition expected in Jerez 1Dovizioso: horsepower in Jerez 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Marquez on pole, Rossi in hot pursuit: can the 'Doctor' stop the King of COTA? 1Maverick Vinales deposes Marquez on Day 1 1Number 69 retired from MotoGP™ 1“It’s a very tricky track”: riders saddle up for Austin 1Marquez dominates ahead of a Rossi vs Dovi last lap duel 1Marquez dominates ahead of a Rossi vs Dovi last lap duel 1Full tilt at Termas: Marc Marquez fights off Viñales and Dovi for pole 1Dovi tops the Termas shuffle as 21 riders finish Friday within a second 1Teeing off at Termas 1


@gridgirls
15.5k Followers
Follow
video

You may also like

Granado top from Tuuli on Day 1 in Jerez

Aron Canet storms to opening Moto3™ pole

Jake Dixon smashes Assen records to claim pole from Mackenzie by 0.004s!

Alvaro Bautista sets the pace at MotorLand Aragon after FP2

Brad Binder plays a blinder for Moto2 pole

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR