

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R – £750 PCP deposit contribution with 6.3% APR Representative finance

With 5 World Superbike Championship titles to its name since 2013, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R family is undoubtedly the Champions Choice. Experience the thrill of a championship winning machine and harness the power of our £750 PCP deposit contribution offer on the ZX-10R range (excludes 19MY Ninja ZX-10RR).

Ninja ZX-10R – Championship winning thoroughbred. Find out more HERE

Ninja ZX-10RR – Race homologation special and fastest performing Ninja on the track. Find out more HERE

Ninja ZX-10R SE – Takes road riding to the next level with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension. Find out more HERE

Click HERE to find more info on our website

Terms and conditions :

Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. K.Options Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) is only available through Kawasaki Finance, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH.

Offer valid through participating Kawasaki dealers. £750 PCP deposit contribution available on 18/19MY Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10R SE, and 18MY Ninja ZX-10RR. Deposit contribution is not applicable on a 19MY Ninja ZX-10RR. Offer available for models purchased through a 6.3% APR Representative PCP finance agreement between 01/03/19 and 31/05/19.