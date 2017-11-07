Eagerly anticipated following sight of the Z1 inspired Z900RS at the Tokyo Motor Show, Kawasaki targeted the EICMA show to debut another stunning retro sport machine – the Kawasaki Z900RS Café.

Taking the modern classic style of the highly received Z900RS in a new and imaginative direction, the Z900RS Café can also trace its roots back to the Super Four model Z1 of 1972 but it adds a twist to proceedings with a bold approach to colour and graphics plus a more focused riding position thanks to its drop-style black finish handlebar.

A step away from standard, the low handlebar creates a sporty body position matched well by a bikini cowling and stylish seat complete with racer inspired rear hump. Like the naked Z900RS, the Z900RS Café also features a carefully considered exhaust system design, incorporating Kawasaki’s first tuned exhaust note and a design that fits the overall attention to detail of the Z900RS Café perfectly with its subtle brushed satin finish

Multi-spoke cast wheels give the appearance of traditional wire spoked items while the meticulous attention to detail manifests itself with clever engine details and a clean overall appearance uncluttered by poorly routed hoses and cables.

As with the legendary Z1, the heart of the machine lays with its formidable engine. In the case of the Z900RS Café this is a unit equipped with KTRC traction control and an assist and slipper clutch. Contained in a lightweight tubular trellis frame and matched to 41mm inverted front forks and horizontal back link suspension, handling and performance are totally up-to-date.

Lighting the way, a distinctive LED headlamp is mated to a Z1 style elliptical LED rear unit while the traditional speedometer and rev counter assembly is complemented by a central LED information panel covering the vital functions of this confident arrival on the modern classic scene.

Of course for some riders the Z900RS Café will be merely the starting point for further personalisation and a wide range of Kawasaki genuine accessories will be available to personalise the vintage lime green machine.

Director of Kawasaki Motors Europe, Morihiro Ikoma, commented:

“We were delighted at the worldwide acclaim for the Z900RS when it was launched just a few weeks ago.

“The Z900RS Café widens the appeal of the new RS offering and personifies the True Spirit model tagline. Kawasaki took its time to enter the modern classic scene but the wait was worthwhile. The Z900RS Café and Z900RS have a unique heritage and an authenticity that sets them apart as the genuine article.”

Colours: