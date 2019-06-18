Featuring a total of five KX and two KLX machines in its complete form, the Kawasaki off road offering for the 2020 season has been unveiled.

Headed by the highly accomplished KX450, the KX motocross range now showcases a new KX250 for 2020 boasting finger follower valve technology (shared with the Ninja ZX-10RR and KX450) which allows more aggressive camshaft timing and valve lift therefore increased power.

That power-up is also aided by changes to the fuel injection and induction system leading to an increase of 2.4 kW (3.3 PS). With the addition of a new, upgraded, Kayaba (KYB) ø48 mm inverted coil-spring fork. The large-diameter inner tubes enable the use of large damping pistons, delivering smooth action and firm damping. Stiffer spring rates front and rear match the KX250’s increased power.

Joining the impressive 450 and 250 machines in the KX range for 2020 are the “my first racer” two-stroke KX65 which has won countless 65cc class championships and the combination of the small wheel and big wheel two stroke KX85.

For enduro fans the KLX450R continues to offer large capacity competition ability while the KLX110 enables youngsters to take to two wheels and learn the basics of machine control on a rugged and reliable Kawasaki off-roader.

Pro racer, national level competitor, weekend track user and entry level rider, for 2020 Kawasaki continues to offer a comprehensive and durable range of lime green machines.

Find out more HERE.





Industry News Gallery



You may also like