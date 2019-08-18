Josh Brookes claimed the Monster Energy King of the Mountain title at Cadwell Park by winning the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend in Lincolnshire and put himself back at the top of the standings ahead of Oulton Park.

In the opening race of the day Brookes launched off the pole position into the lead on the opening lap from Danny Buchan, Jason O’Halloran and Tommy Bridewell. However, Oxford Racing Ducati’s Bridewell was instantly trying to make a move and dived ahead of O’Halloran on lap three.

Buchan was all over Brookes, but it wasn’t until the eleventh lap that he could make a move, which he did at Mansfield to snatch the lead. The FS-3 Racing Kawasaki rider continued to try to break away from the chasing Ducatis of Brookes and Bridewell, and at the chequered flag he managed to edge a gap of 1.047s.

Brookes kept Bridewell at bay as Scott Redding missed out on a debut podium at Cadwell Park. The Be Wiser Ducati rider was able to carve his way up through the field in a hard-fought race, running tenth over the opening laps before scoring a strong fourth place.

Peter Hickman had been chasing down Redding; the pair able to take advantage of a mistake from Christian Iddon who had been running fourth, but ran off track on the final lap and managed to salvage sixth place.

O’Halloran was seventh as he held off the second Tyco BMW of Glenn Irwin, who led his brother Andrew to the chequered flag.

Ryan Vickers completed the top 10 for the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team ahead of Luke Stapleford and Gino Rea, who impressed on his debut with Bike Devil Sweda MV Agusta.

In race two Bridewell got off to a flying start, firing the Oxford Racing Ducati to the front of the pack ahead of Brookes and Buchan, with the BMWs of Hickman and Iddon in close pursuit.

The drama started early in the race, with Andrew Irwin colliding with Redding on the second lap, sending them both crashing out of the race. The Honda Racing rider was penalised with two penalty points for contact causing a crash which means, having reached a cumulative five penalty points, he will start from the back of the grid for the next race at Oulton Park.

At the front Bridewell was holding the lead until Brookes made a decisive move at Park corner on lap 12 and then he kept his rival at bay until the chequered flag with Buchan claiming another podium finish. The results mean that Brookes, Bridewell and Redding are now confirmed Title Fighters in the Showdown.

Iddon moved to within 21 points of the Showdown with a fourth place for Tyco BMW, holding off Hickman in the closing stages of the race with Glenn Irwin taking his best result of the season on the second Tyco BMW in sixth.

Ryan Vickers was seventh for the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team to claim his best result of his rookie season ahead of Luke Stapleford and Xavi Forés with Billy McConnell completing the top 10 on his stand-in appearance for OMG Racing Suzuki.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 1 result:

Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +1.047s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +1.871s Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) +9.237s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +10.982s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +16.291s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +17.050s Glenn Irwin (Tyco BMW) +17.295s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +20.350s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +23.380s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 2 result:

Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.476 Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +3.002s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +14.216s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +14.520s Glenn Irwin (Tyco BMW) +22.427s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +24.916s Luke Stapleford (Buildbase Suzuki) +32.300s Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +34.591s Billy McConnell (OMG Racing Suzuki) +34.889s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Cadwell Park:

Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 271 Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 259 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) 243 Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 191 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 151 Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) 146

Josh Brookes – Be Wiser Ducati

Monster Energy King of the Mountain and race 2 winner

“That’s the racing that I know I can do! In race one I didn’t have anything more for Danny, he deservingly won that race. Race two we went out with a new setting, a couple of little changes, I saw where Danny was stronger and realised where I wasn’t strong enough. Fortunately we were able to make a change to the bike to bridge that gap and then I had Tommy to battle with!

“It was a great race and Tommy was riding really, really well. I felt like I could see the way he was riding was every bit of the tyre it had, and then with a couple of laps to go I thought surely there’s got to be a little bit of a weakness in the grip area so I pounced to try and see if I could lead, and fortunately I was able to hold him at bay.”





