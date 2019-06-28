Czech rider makes his mark with some prime tactics and solid speed, Canet ends the day outside the top twenty.

Thanks to an electric final flying lap, Jakub Kornfeil (Redox PruestelGP) ended Day 1 of the Motul TT Assen as the fastest man in Moto3™, timing his attack to perfection to tuck in behind VNE Snipers’ Tony Arbolino, fastest at the time, and pip him to the top on his final lap of FP2. His 1:41.782 saw Kornfeil finish up 0.098 ahead of the Italian, and that’s the biggest gap across the entire top nine on the combined timesheets.

The entirety of the field improved their times in the afternoon and Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was just 0.013 off Arbolino by the end of play, making him the highest-placed Championship contender on Day 1 after a tougher Friday for the two men ahead of him in the standings. The Italian invasion near the top continued in fourth with Romano Fenati (VNE Snipers), with Kömmerling Gresini Moto3’s Gabriel Rodrigo rounding out a top five split by less than two tenths.

Sixth went to the ever-impressive Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46), and he was half a tenth ahead of Darryn Binder (CIP – Green Power) after a solid day for the South African. Kaito Toba headed teammate Ai Ogura as the two Honda Team Asia teammates put their stunning 60th anniversary liveries into eighth and ninth respectively, with Catalan GP winner Marcos Ramirez (Leopard Racing) completing the top ten.

Biker T-Shirts UK

His teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta took P11 on Day 1 and will be looking for more to gain on Championship leader Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) in the Motul TT Assen, although Canet ended Friday in P22 after a mechanical problem and then a collision with Alonso Lopez (Estrella Galicia 0,0), so of the top three in the standings overall it’s Antonelli who holds the cards so far. Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) was P12, ahead of John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Makar Yurchenko (BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race).

The fastest 14 on the combined timesheets after FP3 go straight through to Qualifying 2. Will the list of names change on Saturday morning? Tune in to see how the pack shuffles from 9:00 (GMT +2), before qualifying begins from 12:35.

Friday’s fastest:
1 – Jakub Kornfeil (CZE – KTM) 1’41.782
2 – Tony Arbolino (ITA – Honda) +0.098
3 – Niccolo Antonelli (ITA – Honda) +0.111
4 – Romani Fenati (ITA – Honda) +0.114
5 – Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG – Honda) +0.197





MotoGP Gallery

A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Viñales strikes late to top the Official Test 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Quartararo takes on Marquez as Yamaha make it a tight battle at the top in Barcelona 1Fabio Quartararo heads a four-factory fight on Friday 1MotoGP70: Riders suit up to celebrate the history of the sport in style 1"Four, maybe six riders can fight for the win": MotoGP™ ready for battle in Barcelona 2MotoGP70: Barcelona starts the celebrations 1Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Reigning Champion vs rookie: Marquez snatches pole from Quartararo at Mugello 1Rookie invasion: Bagnaia and Quartararo rule Mugello on Day 1 1“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1


@gridgirls
15.8k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Lopez throws down the gauntlet on Day 1

Tom Lüthi leads Lowes and Gardner on Day 1

Redding powers to the top of the times as 2019 Bennetts BSB kicks off with testing at Monteblanco

Ducati vs Honda: it’s a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez

World Superbike 2019 Provisional Calendar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR