Latest generation suspension settings now offered.

Owners of the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT from 2016-2018 are now being offered the latest generation suspension settings as an upgrade.

The performance-packed premium sports tourer takes advantage of a host of upgrades for 2019, including the latest version of the 1,301cc LC8 V-twin engine that delivers 173hp and 141 Nm. Also featured is a full colour TFT display, revised ergonomics, aerodynamics and a new LED headlight, but a big stand out feature is the updated suspension.

Since the introduction of the original KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT, three additional years’ experience and development of the WP semi-active suspension has resulted in enhancements to the performance of the damping settings.

Accessible at the push of a button and instantaneously delivered during riding, the parameters of the three available settings, Comfort, Street and Sport are further defined. The anti-dive function has also been removed from the Street setting, with its damping characteristics improved.

The reaction, response and accuracy of the semi-active suspension has been drastically improved, with software development moved completely inhouse to KTM. New algorithms now see triple the number of damping curves than previously available, meaning the bike’s ECU has less calculations to do in rapidly creating a ride quality to match the current surface.

As the 2019 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT uses identical suspension hardware as the previous generation, KTM official dealers are now able to upgrade* 2016-2018 models with the same settings. The software is an optional free upgrade requiring the cost of 30 minutes labour, which covers installation and testing, and provides a perfect opportunity to take if the bike is being serviced, fitted with KTM PowerParts or getting fresh tires.

* Customers are recommended to try the new suspensions settings with a ride on a 2019 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT first as the original (2016-2018) settings cannot be re-installed.





