Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team) dominated at Le Mans. The leader of the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship won the third round of the FIM CEV Repsol this Saturday as part of of the Shark Helmets Grand Prix de France MotoGP™ World Championship with only the young Moto3™ riders in action.

As in the first race of the season in Valencia, Kunii won conclusively. Starting from pole – the second of this season, and the second in a row – he pulled further and further away as the laps went by to eventually open up a gap of more than eight seconds over the chasing group.

Behind him, Jeremy Alcoba (Laglisse Academy), José Julián García (Fau55 El señor de las bolsas), Daniel Holgado (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Barry Baltus (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team) made up the pursuing group. Davide Pizzoli (Leopard Impala Junior Team), who started in third but fell back from the off, was forced to abandon the race with tyre problems.

Kunii took part in a solo race – already a second clear after just one lap – while Alcoba, García, Holgado and Baltus fought right to the flag for the other two podium places. After an intense final lap, García and Alcoba ended up second and third respectively followed by Baltus and Carlos Tatay (Andreas Pérez 77 Foundation), who made a late comeback by joining the chasing group on the last lap. Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) finished seventh after arriving at Le Mans in second place overall.

Biker T-Shirts UK

With his second victory of the season Kunii has consolidated his lead: he now has 70 points, with Alcoba on 57 and Artigas in third on 53 points. The Asia Talent Team rider and leader of Moto3™ was awarded the Repsol free fuel cheque as the winner of today’s race.

The next round of the FIM CEV Repsol will be at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 9.

The full race can be seen again here.

We would like to remind press and teams that in the next few hours, more photos of each FIM CEV Repsol race will be available in the photo gallery and the FTPaccessible from this press release.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com





MotoGP Gallery

Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Not too fast for Fabio: rookie makes history as he takes pole in Jerez 1Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus 1Ducati vs Honda: it's a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez 1Jerez Turn 6 named Dani Pedrosa 1"There are a lot of fast riders": fierce competition expected in Jerez 1Dovizioso: horsepower in Jerez 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Marquez on pole, Rossi in hot pursuit: can the 'Doctor' stop the King of COTA? 1Maverick Vinales deposes Marquez on Day 1 1Number 69 retired from MotoGP™ 1“It’s a very tricky track”: riders saddle up for Austin 1Marquez dominates ahead of a Rossi vs Dovi last lap duel 1Marquez dominates ahead of a Rossi vs Dovi last lap duel 1Full tilt at Termas: Marc Marquez fights off Viñales and Dovi for pole 1Dovi tops the Termas shuffle as 21 riders finish Friday within a second 1Teeing off at Termas 1


@gridgirls
15.5k Followers
Follow
video

You may also like

2019 Le Mans 24H Motos: a nail-biter to the end!

First wins for Elliott and Mackenzie in dramatic Silverstone opener!

Alpinestars – MISSILE 2PC Leather Suit

Level 7: Marc Marquez takes a magnificent seventh crown at Motegi

Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR