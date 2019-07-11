From the Paddock Show to Go-Karting, there’s action aplenty for trackside fans to enjoy during the Geico U.S. Round at Laguna Seca in 2019.

With the momentum in the championship changing hands in recent rounds, the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is ready for another twist and turn at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca circuit, situated in Monterey, California, USA. Whilst on-track drama will keep fans glued to the action, there are plenty of things to take part in off-track.

Starting with the Paddock Show, it will feature an array of activities, from fan competitions and live commentaries of the sessions to exclusive chats with the very best riders in WorldSBK. Know the quirks and all the behind the scenes information throughout the weekend, before getting your chance to meet the stars of the WorldSBK show on Saturday – as part of the SuperShow. Team managers, riders and paddock celebrities will all be in attendance, with the ‘Party in the Paddock’ to finish the day off. Be sure not to miss out after what will be a scorching opening race day! More of the same follows on Sunday, with rider chats and fan give-aways!

A unique experience in WorldSBK is the ability to get up close to the immediate celebrations from the podium. Once again, included in the ticket price, fans can get close to their heroes and enjoy the aftermath with all of the emotions. Get soaked with the spray, celebrate with your favourite rider and be part of the party atmosphere that has become synonymous with the WorldSBK podium – accessible for all.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Watch the WorldSBK action from another angle too, with the Motul Action Box at garage number 22, to be immersed into the reality of watching on from the pit lane. The nerves combined with the electrifying action will be sure to make it an unforgettable experience.

There is a unique opportunity at the Geico U.S. Round, as fans will be able to take their own motorcycles on the famous Laguna Seca circuit between 11:35am and 11:55am on Saturday morning. An escorted lap around the breath-taking 3.602km (2.238mi) layout, featuring iconic corners in the motorsport, such as the Corkscrew and Rainey’s. Conditions and supplementary tickets will be available from the Ticket Office.

If the 55m elevation change of the real circuit isn’t enough, then Go-Karting is also available from Friday to Sunday between 09:00 and 16:00. Take out your competitive edge against friends, to see who is the next best thing when it comes to getting around a short, sharp circuit in the quickest time possible. For the children, there is Mini Moto from the same times at the Marketplace.

Other things to keep an eye out for are the vast merchandise opportunities, to affiliate yourself with your WorldSBK hero. The Ducati Island Experience should be on everyone’s Laguna Seca bucket list, whilst the Rev Limiter Zone and FREE manufacturer demo rides are also available. Don’t forget, children 15 and under are admitted for FREE with a full paying adult and for those who want an authentic experience, trackside camping is available throughout the weekend.





Latest News Gallery

Laguna Seca set to put on stunning off-track show for fans 1Suzuki and Arai release MotoGP-inspired Chaser-X 1Incredible 1290 Super Adventure Offers from KTM 1Ducati celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4 1MXGP onto Semarang for the MXGP of Asia 1MotorLand Aragón welcomes the FIM CEV Repsol 1Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 1It's Laguna Seca Time For MotoAmerica 1Marco Melandri Announces his Retirement 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1USAWorldSBK: Fight for your ride! 1Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Alpinestars - STELLA ANDES PRO DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR 1Get £500 free accessories with new V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 models 1Fenton Seabright takes stunning first win in Race 2 1Rea takes first triple treat of 2019 ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1Jules Cluze returns to the top with Donington Park wi 1Sabatucci takes career first WorldSSP300 win in chaotic race 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Kunii snatches victory from Tatay at the Sachsenring 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1Quartararo runs Marquez close but the King of the Sachsenring takes pole 1Marquez heads Moto2™ front row covered by a tenth 1Sasaki strikes for first career pole at the Sachsenring 1Pedro Acosta wins as Sachsenring Race 1 is cut short 1Jonathan Rea wins Race 1 and takes championship lead, as Bautista crashes again at Donington 1Caricasulo beats the weather to take pole at Donington Park 1WorldSSP300: Kawakami makes history to take wet pole! 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1Introducing: the Northern Talent Cup 1Top three within a tenth as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup begins 1Kunii and Noguchi sandwich Tatay on the Sachsenring grid 2Marquez reigns over Rins, Quartararo menacing on Friday 1Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1Sasaki tames the Sachsenring on Day 1 1Sykes ends Day 1 on top at Donington Park whilst championship contenders battle behind 1WorldSSP: Cluzel concludes day one on top in WorldSSP 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez shines after tight day one at Donington Park 1Stefan Dörflinger becomes a MotoGP™ Legend 1GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne 1Suzuki announces continuation of industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer 1First Talk Show begins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup inaugural weekend 1"I’ll push to the maximum": fighting talk at the Sachsenring 2Triumph announces free GoPro Hero 7 and many more offers 1The Ducati Team and Danilo Petrucci together on track also in 2020 1Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in. 1Suzuki remembers Mitsuo Ito 1Triumph Motorcycles announces partnership with Spyder Motorcycles 1KymiRing continues preparations for MotoGP™ test 1Yamaha and Deus Collaboration Reveals The Swank Rally 700...and more! 1MXGP set for Indonesian Rounds 1History in the making: the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup starts now 125 days until the Suzuka 8 Hours 1Triumph Motorcycles extends free breakdown cover 1British Talent Cup ready to take on the world 1APRILIA 125CC RANGE: NOW WITH 0% FINANCE AND £50 INSURANCE DISCOUNT 1Aprilia RSV4 Track Day 1Who can stop Triumphant Tatay 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1GBRWorldSBK: All bets are off 1WorldSSP title scrap heads to Donington Park 1What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Suzuki extends 0% finance offer on GSX-R range 1World GP Bike Legends Announce Rider List 1Buchan claims first Bennetts BSB win as Scott lands race two victory 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1Carlos caps a perfect weekend in Assen 1Saturday Fife Fever for Fores with first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo becomes the youngest ever to take back-to-back premier class poles 1Gardner becomes first Australian to take pole in the intermediate class since 2005 1Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole 1Tatay over Acosta by a tyre in Assen 1 1Redding leads the way in free practice at Knockhill 1A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Binder back in business at Assen 1Kornfeil deposes Arbolino on Day 1 1Tatay's timing triple at Assen 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1


@gridgirls
15.9k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Bennetts BSB contenders set for King of Brands battle

Bennetts BSB riders set to battle for incredible £75,000 Integro Summer Triple Crown

Official reception for MotoGP™ takes place in Indonesia

Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole

Antonelli and Suzuki sublime for a 1-2 in Andalusia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR