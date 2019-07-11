From the Paddock Show to Go-Karting, there’s action aplenty for trackside fans to enjoy during the Geico U.S. Round at Laguna Seca in 2019.

With the momentum in the championship changing hands in recent rounds, the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is ready for another twist and turn at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca circuit, situated in Monterey, California, USA. Whilst on-track drama will keep fans glued to the action, there are plenty of things to take part in off-track.

Starting with the Paddock Show, it will feature an array of activities, from fan competitions and live commentaries of the sessions to exclusive chats with the very best riders in WorldSBK. Know the quirks and all the behind the scenes information throughout the weekend, before getting your chance to meet the stars of the WorldSBK show on Saturday – as part of the SuperShow. Team managers, riders and paddock celebrities will all be in attendance, with the ‘Party in the Paddock’ to finish the day off. Be sure not to miss out after what will be a scorching opening race day! More of the same follows on Sunday, with rider chats and fan give-aways!

A unique experience in WorldSBK is the ability to get up close to the immediate celebrations from the podium. Once again, included in the ticket price, fans can get close to their heroes and enjoy the aftermath with all of the emotions. Get soaked with the spray, celebrate with your favourite rider and be part of the party atmosphere that has become synonymous with the WorldSBK podium – accessible for all.

Watch the WorldSBK action from another angle too, with the Motul Action Box at garage number 22, to be immersed into the reality of watching on from the pit lane. The nerves combined with the electrifying action will be sure to make it an unforgettable experience.

There is a unique opportunity at the Geico U.S. Round, as fans will be able to take their own motorcycles on the famous Laguna Seca circuit between 11:35am and 11:55am on Saturday morning. An escorted lap around the breath-taking 3.602km (2.238mi) layout, featuring iconic corners in the motorsport, such as the Corkscrew and Rainey’s. Conditions and supplementary tickets will be available from the Ticket Office.

If the 55m elevation change of the real circuit isn’t enough, then Go-Karting is also available from Friday to Sunday between 09:00 and 16:00. Take out your competitive edge against friends, to see who is the next best thing when it comes to getting around a short, sharp circuit in the quickest time possible. For the children, there is Mini Moto from the same times at the Marketplace.

Other things to keep an eye out for are the vast merchandise opportunities, to affiliate yourself with your WorldSBK hero. The Ducati Island Experience should be on everyone’s Laguna Seca bucket list, whilst the Rev Limiter Zone and FREE manufacturer demo rides are also available. Don’t forget, children 15 and under are admitted for FREE with a full paying adult and for those who want an authentic experience, trackside camping is available throughout the weekend.





