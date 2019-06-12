Essex lad Mason Law will make a return to racing this coming weekend aboard the Quattro Team ABM GP2 eturns machine in the British Supersport & GP2 Championship at Brands Hatch on the GP Circuit.



The 23-year-old enjoyed British Superstock 600 Championship success back in 2015 and followed it up with race wins in British Supersport and 1000cc Superstock in the following two seasons. He has also gained experience in the premier British Superbike class just last year, but his top five finish in the middleweight class back in 2016, will stand him in good stead for this latest challenge.

Speaking of his new appointment, Mason said: “It’s great to be back on a bike and I get to go racing again. It’s been 234 days – not that I’ve been counting or anything! My first time out on the Quattro backed ABM GP2 machine was on Thursday past at Brands Hatch Indy. It’s a real interesting project to be involved with. So it was nice to get the phone call, and to be given the opportunity to take part and get stuck in with the boys on this new project.”

It’s a new challenge indeed for Mason, never having ridden a hybrid GP2 chassis before, and even more interesting, in that, he has only ever ridden on the tarmac for one manufacturer.

“Not many people will know this, but the test on the bike last week was my first taste of a different manufacturer other than Kawasaki, as I have ridden and raced Kawasaki my whole career – so it was nice to get on something different,” he explained of the Triumph powered GP2 effort.

Speaking of the bike, he added: “The Quattro Team ABM GP2 bike is a unique piece of kit and a cool little bike to ride. The chassis is developed and produced in house by Tony Scott and the guys at ABM. My first impressions, was that the bike handled really well. There is so much we can change, which is also part of the exciting challenge to work with these guys to develop this new machine, into a regular business end package.”

Despite coming late to the 2019 season, Mason has been keeping his fitness in check with some alternative two-wheel action. “In terms of my preparation, I have been doing a bit of motocross to keep my competitive edge and fitness, so that’s not in question.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, he said: “It’s great to be back in the British Superbike paddock and racing the Quattro Team ABM GP2 machine in the Supersport & British GP2 class. The intention is to go and do the best we can this weekend at Brands Hatch. We will treat the three days as an extended test, as I’ve only had one outing on the bike. This will give me more track time and also more time to gel with the team and vice-versa.”

In closing he added: “The whole team have all been very understanding and got right behind me, which was confidence inspiring and refreshing to be honest. I’m excited about the job in hand and obviously to see where we can take the whole project. This weekend the goal is to get plenty of track time and score as heavily as I can in the points, and after that we will assess the situation. The longer term goal is to get back to winning races and hopefully that will be on this very same package.”





British Superbike



You may also like