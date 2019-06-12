Realise the full potential of your Ninja H2 SX/H2 SX SE and leave nothing behind thanks to the increased carrying capacity offered by complimentary panniers worth £765.95. Take your adventure further with more luggage and revel in the exhilarating rush from a supercharged engine!

Surge across continents, along autobahns and through mountain passes with the supercharged Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE. Go further on our most capable sports tourer yet.

Visit the test ride website or contact your local dealer to book a test ride on the 2018 Ninja H2 SX or Ninja H2 SX SE.

Terms and Conditions: 
Complimentary panniers available on 18MY Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE worth up to £765.95. Offer available for models registered to customers between 01.06.2019 and 30.09.2019.

