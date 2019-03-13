Triumph Motorcycles has been working on an exciting new development and can now announce that a central London Triumph dealership will soon be opened by the Lind Group.

Triumph London, based at Arch 68, Goding St, London, SE11 5AW, will offer an extensive range of new and Approved Pre-owned Triumph motorcycles, servicing from expert level trained technicians, official Triumph parts, clothing & accessories, Triumph Insurance and TriStar Finance.

As a multi award-winning motor retailer, Lind was awarded in 2015 the MCN multi-franchise dealer of the year for London and the East, which endorses the Group’s drive to achieve excellence in motorcycle retail and customer experience. Since then the group has gone on to purchase two Triumph dealerships which have gone from strength to strength, including the full showroom refurbishment in 2018 of Triumph East London.

Paul Lilly, general manager Triumph Motorcycles UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted that Lind has announced the opening of its new Triumph-only London dealership. Lind has an excellent track record and we’re incredibly excited for our London customers to experience the high standards they hold themselves to.”

Russ Dacre, MBE, managing director of Lind, said: “The Lind Group is very much looking forward to the opening of Triumph London. The new central London dealership will complement our two existing Triumph dealerships (Triumph East London in Romford and Jack Lilley Triumph in Ashford Middlesex), offering an industry-leading outlet for motorcyclists of London to experience the world of Triumph, along with a convenient and easy-to-access workshop. We are actively looking for experienced, quality team members for those looking for a new and exciting challenge.”

To submit your CV or for any queries, please email triumphlondon@lind.co.uk





