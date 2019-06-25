LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Suzuki has bolstered its presence in south west London, with popular motorcycle and scooter dealership BMG adopting the full Suzuki franchise, providing the capital’s motorcycling community with sales and aftercare support for new and used machines from the Japanese manufacturer.

BMG Suzuki boast 20 years’ worth of experience in the motorcycle trade, helping customers in London both beat congestion, standstill traffic, and busy public transport with commuter-friendly scooter sales and escape the Big Smoke with bigger capacity machines. The team has taken on the Suzuki franchise with immediate effect, looking to the Japanese firm’s Address and Burgman scooter ranges to help city-dwellers navigate London’s busy streets, while V-Strom and GSX-R options give customers the ideal tool for evenings and weekends away.

Bruce Milani Gallieni, BMG Suzuki dealer principal, said of adopting the Suzuki franchise, “We are thrilled to have been chosen to represent the Suzuki brand. I have been looking for another franchise to add to our current range for some time now, but so far, none were really what we were looking for. When the opportunity to work with Suzuki presented itself, I was both honoured and delighted to have been chosen. It is a very exciting brand with a legendary history and will mark a new chapter for BMG. I very much look forward to working with the team in Milton Keynes.”

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, added, “We’re really pleased to welcome BMG Suzuki to the fold, and bolster our representation in London and a key area of the country. The team at BMG is experienced and professional, and so are a perfect fit for us and a logical appointment to expand our presence in the capital. We’re excited to start this partnership, and are confident it will be a long and fruitful relationship for both of us.”

BMG Suzuki has also targeted commuters affected by the Hammersmith Bridge closure, and have just launched the hotly anticipated new KATANA, with a demonstrator available for prospective customers to test ride.

The showroom can be found at 416 Upper Richmond Road West, East Sheen, London, SW14 7JX, and contacted on 020 8878 8121. For more information visit the website, here.





