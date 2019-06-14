Lopez throws down the gauntlet on Day 1 1Home hero leads an Estrella Galicia 0,0 1-2 on Friday, with Dalla Porta hot on their heels.

Alonso Lopez led rookie teammate Sergio Garcia to an Estrella Galicia 0,0 1-2 on Day 1 at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, with the two Spaniards having topped FP1 and no one able to overturn them in the afternoon. FP2’s quickest man was Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing), and he slots into third on the combined timesheets as he chases the Championship lead this weekend.

Brief spots of rain affected FP2 but the weather was largely fine on Friday, although conditions didn’t see everyone improve in the latter session. So it’s a mix of FP1 and FP2 best efforts that decides the Friday combined timesheets, with the top three followed by Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) from his FP1 time and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) from his FP2 time.

Next up it was a solid opening day for Darryn Binder (CIP – Green Power) in sixth, ahead of rookie Can Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in a much improved performance for the Turk. Romano Fenati (VNE Snipers) was P8, with Albert Arenas (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team) and Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completing the top ten.

Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia), Kazuki Masaki (BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race), Marcos Ramirez (Leopard Racing) and Makar Yurchenko (BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race) complete the fastest fourteen, denying Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) provisional graduation to Q2.

Lopez was one crasher, down in FP2, and Toba and Dennis Foggia (Sky Racing Team VR46) suffered falls in the morning.

The fastest 14 on the combined timesheets after FP3 go straight through to Qualifying 2. Tune in to see how it shuffles on Saturday morning from 9:00 (GMT +2), before qualifying begins from 12:35.

Friday’s fastest:
1 – Alonso Lopez (SPA – Honda) 1’49.167
2 – Sergio Garcia (SPA – Honda) +0.017
3 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA – Honda) +0.046
4 – Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG – Honda) +0.047
5 -Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN – Honda) +0.208





