LS2 helmet range glows 1New from LS2, the Nucleus is a tech-inspired graphic for their modular Valiant helmet with vibrant green detailing that glows in low light.

One of LS2’s most popular models, the Valiant features a 180º swing-around chin bar and is certified as both a full-face and open-face helmet, so it is fully legal to ride in open-face mode.

The shell is made from KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy), a blend of space-age thermoplastics that offers high penetration resistance, with  flexibility for energy dispersion.

The quick-release visor is made from 3D Optically Correct “A Class” Polycarbonate for zero distortion. It’s also Pinlock-ready, for a clear view in all weather conditions, and a Pinlock Max Vision is included with it. An internal drop-down sun shield is easily operated with a gloved hand and can be used in both open-face and full-face modes.

Inside, a removable and washable hypoallergenic lining and Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation keep the wearer feeling cool, comfortable and fresh.

The LS2 Valiant Nucleus comes in sizes XS-XXL (53-64 cm) and sells for £259.99.

For riders who prefer a simpler colour scheme, there is a new JEANS Titanium finish, which retails for £249.99

Visit www.ls2helmets.com for more information and to find your nearest stockist.





