Championship contender heads fellow threats Marquez and Navarro with the top three covered by just 0.067.

FP1 pacesetter Tom Lüthi (Dynavolt Intact GP) kept Moto2™ Day 1 honours at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya after his 1:44.673 went unbeaten in the afternoon, with Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and HDR Heidrun Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro completing the top three and just 0.067 between them. The afternoon’s quickest man was Augusto Fernandez (FlexBox HP 40) and he took P4 overall as one of only three men in the top ten to go faster in FP2.

Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) continued his impressive season in fifth, with the rookie just 0.068 off Fernandez on Friday and ahead of veteran Xavi Vierge (EG 0,0 Marc VDS). Second rookie honours went to Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46), with the Italian taking P7 as well as putting in a miracle save in the afternoon.

Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) took P8 despite a crash in the afternoon, with Championship leader Lorenzo Baldassarri (Flexbox HP 40) down in ninth. He, along with tenth-placed Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46), joined Fernandez in the afternoon improvers’ club. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was P11, ahead of rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio (HDR Heidrun Speed Up), Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) and Simone Corsi (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2).

There were a few key incidents on Friday, one of which was a crash for Navarro as he lost the front at Turn 5, and an off for 15th quickest Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP), who’s left as the first of those needing to improve in FP3 to head straight through to Q2. Sam Lowes (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Philipp Öttl (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) also crashed.

The intermediate class will be back out on track for FP3 from 10:55 (GMT +2) on Saturday, with Q1 qualifying starting to decide the grid from 15:05.

Friday’s fastest:

1 – Tom Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) 1’44.673

2 – Alex Marquez (SPA – Kalex) +0.060

3 – Jorge Navarro (SPA – Speed Up) +0.067

4 – Augusto Fernandez (SPA – Kalex) +0.109

5 – Enea Bastianini (ITA – Kalex) +0.177





