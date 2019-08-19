Binder hits a stunning home run at the Red Bull Ring 1The intermediate class arrive into fast and challenging Silverstone and one man has a target on his back.

In the last seven races, Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) has been crashed out once through no fault of his own and beaten only once. His form is on fire, his lead is 43 points and he’s shown good speed at Silverstone before. So can anyone do what Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) did in Austria?

On the face of it, it’s good news for the field that Binder beat Marquez. But Binder is seventh in the Championship and 72 points off the number 73, so in some ways Marquez can afford to control that risk and play the long game. With his advantage, though, that’s almost true of every race…although things can change quickly if momentum swings.

That’s certainly what Tom Lüthi (Dynavolt Intact GP) will be hoping. It’s been a tougher two races since the summer break and the gap has shot out again, with the Swiss rider still the man closest to Marquez in the standings but that now meaning 43 points in arrears. He is a Moto2™ winner at Silverstone though – something Marquez is not – after he won in 2016, and he was only 0.057 off the win in 2010 too. Can Lüthi start the fight back now?

Biker T-Shirts UK

Between Lüthi and Binder in the standings there are plenty of fast faces too: Jorge Navarro (Campetella Speed Up), Augusto Fernandez (Flexbox HP 40) and his teammate Lorenzo Baldassarri, Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP)…can they get in Marquez’ way? Some have the ace card of consistency, some have destroyed the field this year…

Then there are the home heroes. Sam Lowes (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) is a man who has fought at the front at Silverstone before and shown some awesome speed, with the number 22 having taken two poles at the track. He’ll be on it on home turf. Rookie Jake Dixon (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team) will want to add to his points haul as a minimum as well and, especially if its wet, will also be one to watch.

And what of Bradley Smith? The number 38 is racing in his third class of the year replacing the injured Khairul Idham Pawi at Petronas Sprinta Racing, taking on a huge challenge to jump straight into Moto2™ during a race weekend on machinery that’s changed an awful lot since he last raced it. How will he fare? He’ll have huge support guaranteed, and a lot of eyes will be on the premier class podium finisher to see how quickly he can get up to speed.

Silverstone is a very different challenge to Austria and one of the fastest and longest tracks of the year. Who will tame the beast in 2019? Moto2™ go racing at the slightly later time of 14:30 (GMT +1) in the UK.

Championship standings
1 – Alex Marquez (SPA – Kalex) – 181
2 – Tom Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) – 138
3 – Jorge Navarro (SPA – Speed Up) – 126
4 – Augusto Fernandez (SPA – Kalex) – 121
5 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA – Kalex) – 115





Latest News Gallery

Coldenhoff and Prado victorious in Imola as Gajser is the 2019 MXGP Champion! 1King of the Mountain: A monster weekend at Cadwell Park for Brookes 1MotoGP™ KymiRing test ready for lift off in Finland 1First Ever FIM E-XBike World Cup kicks off in Imola 1Gajser and Prado Control the Saturday in Imola 1Brookes off to a flying start in Bennetts BSB Free Practice at Cadwell Park 1BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team to race with Eugene Laverty in 2020 1Imola set for the MXGP of Italy! 2High performance serving safety: the new BMW M8 MotoGP™ Safety Car 1Battle for the Showdown Six continues for Bennetts BSB stars at Cadwell Park 1Twin USB Adaptor with Voltmeter 1Tech3 and Yamaha to part ways for 2019 1Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track for Spielberg test 1KTM and Dorna agree five-year extension for participation in the MotoGP™ Class 1R&G IS Permanently Cutting The Price OF ITS ADVENTURE BARS 1Beaubier Bounces Back, Elias Crashes Out 1Instant classic: the gloves come off as Dovizioso denies Marquez in Austria 1Binder hits a stunning home run at the Red Bull Ring 1Reboot complete: Fenati back on the top step in Moto3™ 1Noguchi betters Tatay & van Eerde - incredible Spielberg 2 1Di Meglio escapes a fierce battle for the podium to win in Austria 1Gerloff Takes His Second Win, Elias In Control 1Di Meglio takes E-Pole in Austria by just 0.011 19709a53b-6257-4b9a-a4da-e662b65ae32797d5810f-9dad-4c8c-80fa-8294f8533f0c9f09d066-3b3c-47f8-9ca6-492f0ff9f060Acosta, van Eerde, Noguchi quicker than 1,2,3 at Red Bull Ring 1MotoGP™ to race at the Red Bull Ring until at least 2025 1Tuuli reigns Day 1 at the Red Bull Ring 1Escrig and Uriarte team up for Red Bull Ring Qualifying 1-2 1Vietti, McPhee and Suzuki within half a tenth on Friday 1Binder pulls the pin on home turf 1Back in action in Austria: MotoE™ riders get ready for Round 2 at the Talk Show 1"We want to stop him": can Marquez' rivals keep him off the top step at the Red Bull Ring? 1JOAN MIR TO MISS THE AUSTRIAN GP 1KTM riders saddle up for Spielberg 1Win Free Insurance With Bennetts 1Quattro Plant Kawasaki Signs Ex-MotoGP Star Héctor Barberá 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 150 not out: Marquez hits a half century of premier class wins 1Marquez obliterates the opposition, but 'Diggia' and Bastianini make their mark 1Canet beats Dalla Porta to the top step at Brno 1To Spielberg for some close encounters of the Rookie kind 1Quartararo edges out Viñales at the Brno Test 1Pro-Race: Yamaha MT-10 Exhaust Range From £129.99 2Andrew Irwin becomes sixth different race winner before Brookes hits top spot 1Gajser & Prado Win the Belgian Grand Prix 1Horsman steals a stunner at Brno 150 not out: Marquez hits a half century of premier class wins 1Marquez obliterates the opposition, but 'Diggia' and Bastianini make their mark 1Canet beats Dalla Porta to the top step at Brno 1Anstie and Prado Master the Sand in Lommel 1Seabright demolishes the opposition in a drenched Race 1 at Brno 1Marc Marquez puts slicks on pole at a half-soaked Brno 1Alex Marquez two seconds clear for Moto2™ pole 1Arbolino ahead of the curve for pole in Czechia 1Redding claims Thruxton pole position by 0.059s 1Quartararo ousts Marquez on Friday 1A tale of two rookies: 'Diggia' and Bulega lead the way at Brno 1Rodrigo tops the timesheets before a crash rules him out 1Hickman holds the edge from Buchan and Brookes at Thruxton 1"Push at the maximum": attack mode engaged at Brno 1MotoGP™ teams up with HC Kometa Brno 1Massimo Tamburini's 916 at the Ducati Museum 1Suzuki offers summer test ride incentive with £500 off 1British Talent Cup ready to do battle at Brno 1MXGP and MX2 Battle in Lommel 1Thruxton dogfight awaits Bennetts BSB aces as the top six battle intensifies 1All new 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 R & Rocket 3 GT 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Venhill Fast-Action Throttle for Yamaha R1 1Travel Premier class this summer 1Irwin Joins Iddon at Tyco BMW For The Remainder of The 2019 BSB Season 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Febvre and Prado Dominant in Czech Republic 2Kawasaki Racing Team win at Suzuka - 1st world title for Team SRC Kawasaki France 1Yamaha Factory on pole at Suzuka 1Yamaha Factory confirm Suzuka 8 Hours provisional pole 1Glenn Irwin Parts Ways with Kawasaki 1Wemoto Braking News 1MXGP Returns to Europe in Loket 1MotoAmerica At Sonoma: Racing And So Much More 1Jorge Lorenzo to return at Silverstone 1Kawasaki Day at Knockhill – 7th Aug 1LS2’s Carbon Challenger for your crown 1Redding deals a double to win Monster Energy Race of Aces title 1Horsman comes out on top in dramatic Race 2 duel 2Redding "over the moon" to land Snetterton pole position 2Fenton Seabright storms Snetterton 1MotoGP™ Test Teams ready to hit the track at the KymiRing 1Redding lands top spot ahead of Mackenzie in Snetterton free practice 1JvB-moto returns with the brand new CP3 3Fantastic Offers Now Available Across The Piaggio Range 1New Nitro aramid hoodie launched 1How To Get Your Motorcycle Licence 2Avant guard 1250 RT protection 2Unprecedented 2019-2020 FIM EWC calendar 1Race of Aces: The battle to become the leader of the pack continues at Snetterton 1


@gridgirls
16.1k Followers
Follow

Random News Story/strong>
https://superbike-news.co.uk/wordpress/win-a-pair-of-tickets-to-the-triumph-adventure-experience-at-their-nationwide-demo-weekend/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR