It’s as good as neck and neck, with Dalla Porta leading Canet by a single point. Will Silverstone break the status quo?

For a good few rounds now, Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) and Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) have been locked in battle for the lead of the Moto3™ World Championship, and ahead of Silverstone it’s the Italian back in the lead by a single point. Will the duel continue as we start to look towards the flyaways? Or will someone start to pull ahead soon?

Canet arrives as a previous winner at the track after he took victory in 2017 – the last time the lightweight class had a race there – but last season Dalla Porta qualified ten places higher than his key rival, on the front row, so it’s far from a duck track for him either. That could mean the stage is set for another classic and the gap could stay similarly close, although their rivals will be eager to get in the way of the see-saw at the top of the table.

Home hero John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) is one of those. The Scotsman has already shown some serious speed this season, and won a race, and he’ll be gunning for glory on home turf. The men he fought for the podium in Austria will likely be in the mix too: Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers) and his teammate and eventual winner Romano Fenati, who could be an interesting equation now he’s been back on the top step. Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) needs to make up some ground in the standings, and Marcos Ramirez (Leopard Racing) will want to consolidate his position in the top five.

In the fight for the points, Tom Booth-Amos (CIP – Green Power) will also want to add to his haul, with home turf the place to do it in a tightly-packed Moto3™ field. Tune in when the lightweight class go racing at the slightly later time of 11:20 local time (GMT +1) at the GoPro British Grand Prix to see if it remains a see-saw duel at the top of the standings.

Championship standings

1 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA – Honda) – 155

2 – Aron Canet (SPA – KTM) – 154

3 – Tony Arbolino (ITA – Honda) – 113

4 – Niccolo Antonelli (ITA – Honda) – 105

5 – Marcos Ramirez ¡(SPA – Honda) – 89





