MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1MotoAmerica, its president Wayne Rainey and its CFO Richard Varner were featured this week on Jay Leno’s Garage, the legendary comedian and former “Tonight Show” host’s show that shares his passion for cars, motorcycles and racing.

Legendary comedian Jay Leno talks motorcycles and MotoAmerica with Wayne Rainey at Leno’s Garage in Burbank, California

Rainey and Varner are featured in a 23-minute segment centers around the custom-built TZ750 inspired Yamaha YZF-R1 that helped fuel the birth of MotoAmerica and what is now the home of the AMA Superbike Series.

“I obviously am not a motorcycle racer, but I love bikes and I’d love to take this for a little spin and see how it goes,” Leno quipped before throwing a leg over the MotoAmerica project bike and taking to the streets around his Burbank, California, garage.

In addition to focusing on the MotoAmerica bike, Leno also discusses Rainey’s career and the beginning of MotoAmerica and what the series has grown into.

“It was obviously a wonderful opportunity for us to be on Jay Leno’s Garage,” Rainey said. “Jay has a lot of passion for cars and motorcycles, and he is very interested in what we are doing with MotoAmerica. It was a lot of fun visiting him at his place and getting to know him better. He’s a big fan and it’s an honor for us to get the chance to be on his show.”

The episode of Jay Leno’s Garage that features MotoAmerica can be found at https://youtu.be/lfqpp3xY1d8

The 2019 MotoAmerica Series will host its sixth round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, July 12-14.

To purchase tickets, visit https://motoamerica.com/tickets/

How To Watch, visit https://motoamerica.com/watch





MotoAmerica

