Latest NewsMotoGPRacing MotoGP2020: provisional 2020 calendar released August 28, 2019 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp FIM Grand Prix World Championship 2020 provisional Calendar Subscribe to our mailing list RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Behemoth chain and lock available from Squire Scott Redding to join up with Chaz Davies at Aruba.it Racing in the WorldSBK Loris Baz Reunited with YART Yamaha EWC Team for 2019 Bol d’Or New short-cuff gloves from Weise MotoAmerica: Toni Elias Scores “Very Lucky” Win At Pitt Race Nixon wins the race, Ogden wins the Cup as the dash to the line decides it all Rins defeats Marquez with a final corner stunner at Silverstone Ramirez reigns Silverstone for second Grand Prix win Fernandez denies Navarro first win in another last lap classic