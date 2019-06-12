MotoGP70: Barcelona starts the celebrations 1Viñales takes centre stage as some of the city’s most stunning sights host 70th anniversary celebrations.

The Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya is more than simply Round 7. This season, the Thursday ahead of track action marks 70 years since the first race in the motorcycle racing World Championship back in 1949, so to celebrate the beginning, the evolution, and what it is today, MotoGP™ went on tour around Barcelona, displaying machinery past and present – with a starring role for Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

In one of the most visited cities in the world, there’s no shortage of landmarks and so, at six emblematic locations, a bike representing each MotoGP™ manufacturer was on display – partnered up with one of the machines that took glory in the first ever World Championship. The 350cc Velocette, the 250cc Moto Guzzi and the 125cc Mondial took centre stage alongside 2019 machines from Honda, Ducati, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM and Aprilia, showcasing the roots of MotoGP™ and its evolution.

Biker T-Shirts UK

That’s not all. As well as the displays around the city, Maverick Viñales stole the show at Tibidabo. The highest of the Collserola mountains that border Barcelona to the north and home to one of the most spectacular views in Catalonia, Tibidabo is topped by the Temple Expiatori del Sagrat Cor (Expiatory Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus) and the famous Tibidabo amusement park – which Viñales reached on a 1975 Yamaha TZ 350.

With a stop off at the fabulous Mirador de Sarrià viewpoint on the way up to the top, Viñales got a taste of a very different machine as he arrived at Tibidabo in style. There, he was reunited with his bike ahead of the race weekend – ready to add another chapter to the incredible history of MotoGP™.

Stay tuned throughout the Grand Prix for more 70th anniversary celebrations!





MotoGP Gallery

MotoGP70: Barcelona starts the celebrations 1Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Reigning Champion vs rookie: Marquez snatches pole from Quartararo at Mugello 1Rookie invasion: Bagnaia and Quartararo rule Mugello on Day 1 1“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Not too fast for Fabio: rookie makes history as he takes pole in Jerez 1Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus 1Ducati vs Honda: it's a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez 1Jerez Turn 6 named Dani Pedrosa 1"There are a lot of fast riders": fierce competition expected in Jerez 1Dovizioso: horsepower in Jerez 1


@gridgirls
15.7k Followers
Follow
You may also like

This is MotoGP™: the closest show on two wheels is about to begin

Josh Brookes does the double at Oulton Park

Tissot marks the end of an incredible MotoGP™ season with a spectacular new collection of watches

TT Press Launch starts the countdown.

Max Cook wins to take the fight for the Cup to the wire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR