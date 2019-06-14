MotoGP70: Riders suit up to celebrate the history of the sport in style 1A unique photo opportunity at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya marks the 70th anniversary of the World Championship.

On the 13th June 1949, the very first race in what would go on to become the MotoGP™ World Championship took place: the 350cc race at the Isle of Man. That same weekend, the 250 and 500 World Championships fired up for the first time too, and 70 years of history were off the line and in the making.

Since, MotoGP™ has become one of the greatest shows on Earth, and the current protagonists gathered on the main straight on Thursday to celebrate in style.

