John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1With one of the longest straights on the calendar, the Italian Grand Prix is always a lightweight class thriller.

Records broken, five riders wide into Turn 1, thousandths deciding the podium…that’s what Moto3™ have to expect from the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley. Every season, it’s one of the most spectacular events on the calendar as the long, long main straight sees the masters of slipstreaming shuffle the order lap after lap.

Last year’s podium have all graduated to Moto2™, and the top finisher from 2018 was Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) so he’ll want to fill the void left behind. After a tougher season than expected so far now would be a good time to begin the charge – and it would be a good time for the likes of Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) and Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) to flip their luck, but they’ll have some serious company.

Championship leader Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) must be pencilled in as a favourite and for his team it’s also a home race, but key rival in the standings Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) will be gunning for home glory. SIC58 Squadra Corse also race at home as a team and Tatsuki Suzuki is a man on the pace as late, but a lot of home hearts will be set on teammate Niccolo Antonelli on the other side of a garage; a home favourite and Grand Prix winner.

Biker T-Shirts UK

The list of Italians goes on: Andrea Migno (Bester Capital Dubai) is another – and a former winner at Mugello – and Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46), top rookie as it stands, could well be up in the mix, as could Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers). And what of his teammate Romano Fenati? It’s been a tough year so far but the veteran has some serious form at Mugello having taken his second win there. Will the home crowd will them to glory? Or can Le Mans winner John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) join the likes of Rodrigo and Toba on a charge to stop them?

The secret to Mugello Moto3™ glory is being in the right place at the right time. Who will reign slipstream city in 2019? Find out in the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley from the 31st May to 2nd June.

Championship standings
1 – Aron Canet (SPA – KTM) – 74
2 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA – Honda) – 60
2 – Niccolo Antonelli (ITA – Honda) – 57
3 – Kaito Toba (JPN – Honda) – 51
5 – Jaume Masia (SPA – KTM) – 49





MotoGP Gallery

Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Not too fast for Fabio: rookie makes history as he takes pole in Jerez 1Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus 1Ducati vs Honda: it's a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez 1Jerez Turn 6 named Dani Pedrosa 1"There are a lot of fast riders": fierce competition expected in Jerez 1Dovizioso: horsepower in Jerez 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Alex Rins fights off Rossi for first win as Marquez suffers shock crash at COTA 1Marquez on pole, Rossi in hot pursuit: can the 'Doctor' stop the King of COTA? 1Maverick Vinales deposes Marquez on Day 1 1Number 69 retired from MotoGP™ 1“It’s a very tricky track”: riders saddle up for Austin 1Marquez dominates ahead of a Rossi vs Dovi last lap duel 1Marquez dominates ahead of a Rossi vs Dovi last lap duel 1Full tilt at Termas: Marc Marquez fights off Viñales and Dovi for pole 1Dovi tops the Termas shuffle as 21 riders finish Friday within a second 1


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Moto2™ and Moto3™ back on track for testing at MotorLand

Aron Canet conquers COTA in classic Moto3™ encounter

Fresh fluids are fundamental for factors over the winter

2019 debut for new sublime road Supersport Ninja ZX‑6R

Marcel Schrötter strikes for first career pole in Qatar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR