With one of the longest straights on the calendar, the Italian Grand Prix is always a lightweight class thriller.

Records broken, five riders wide into Turn 1, thousandths deciding the podium…that’s what Moto3™ have to expect from the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley. Every season, it’s one of the most spectacular events on the calendar as the long, long main straight sees the masters of slipstreaming shuffle the order lap after lap.

Last year’s podium have all graduated to Moto2™, and the top finisher from 2018 was Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) so he’ll want to fill the void left behind. After a tougher season than expected so far now would be a good time to begin the charge – and it would be a good time for the likes of Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) and Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) to flip their luck, but they’ll have some serious company.

Championship leader Aron Canet (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) must be pencilled in as a favourite and for his team it’s also a home race, but key rival in the standings Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) will be gunning for home glory. SIC58 Squadra Corse also race at home as a team and Tatsuki Suzuki is a man on the pace as late, but a lot of home hearts will be set on teammate Niccolo Antonelli on the other side of a garage; a home favourite and Grand Prix winner.

The list of Italians goes on: Andrea Migno (Bester Capital Dubai) is another – and a former winner at Mugello – and Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46), top rookie as it stands, could well be up in the mix, as could Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers). And what of his teammate Romano Fenati? It’s been a tough year so far but the veteran has some serious form at Mugello having taken his second win there. Will the home crowd will them to glory? Or can Le Mans winner John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) join the likes of Rodrigo and Toba on a charge to stop them?

The secret to Mugello Moto3™ glory is being in the right place at the right time. Who will reign slipstream city in 2019? Find out in the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley from the 31st May to 2nd June.

Championship standings

1 – Aron Canet (SPA – KTM) – 74

2 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA – Honda) – 60

2 – Niccolo Antonelli (ITA – Honda) – 57

3 – Kaito Toba (JPN – Honda) – 51

5 – Jaume Masia (SPA – KTM) – 49





