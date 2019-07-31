The round 14 of the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship will head to the MXGP of Belgium, set on the legendary sand circuit of Lommel this coming weekend. For many riders this is a home Grand Prix as most of the leading MXGP and MX2 competitors live in the surroundings of Lommel.

MXGP and MX2 will be joined by the EMX250 and EMX125 presented by FMF Racing classes. In theEMX250 it might beHonda Redmoto Assomotor’s Stephen Rubini who is leading the championship points, but it is F&H Racing Kawasaki of Roan van de Moosdijk who is starting to move closer to the Frenchman in the series points with some solid performances. Team Maddii Racing Husqvarna’s Alberto Forato sits between them in second position, but anything can and probably will happen in Lommel to change the championship picture.

Maddii Racing Husqvarna’s Mattia Guadagnini is the man in the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing and he just came off winning the Junior World Championship a few weeks ago. He will want to make sure the EMX250 red plate remains in his property after Lommel. Tom Guyon is a close second in the championship points and will be looking to close down the 13-point lead of Guadagnini this weekend, and INI KTM Junior Pro Team’s Mike Gwerder is third in the championship and will also be looking to remain a top three guy after the weekend.

MXGP
Team HRC’s Tim Gajser might not have won the Grand Prix last weekend in Loket, Czech Republic, but he still goes into Lommel with a handy 177-point lead over second placed man Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Jeremy Seewer and with just five rounds remaining in this year’s championship, the former MX2 and MXGP champion will be looking at adding a third title to his trophy cabinet and to make his first Belgian GP win in Lommel.

Last weekend it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Romain Febvre, who took the GP victory, his first in three years, and the Frenchman can’t wait to get to the deep sand of Lommel to continue what has been a nice past month.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Like his fellow countryman Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Gautier Paulin is third in the championship, he knows how demanding the Lommel circuit is but being one of the best sand riders in the World he wishes to line up to keep his momentum. Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP teammate Arnaud Tonus struggled with sickness last weekend in Loket, but he slowly recovered, you can be sure he will want to return to the podium, where he has spent many weekends in the past two months.

Shaun Simpson from RFX KTM team was back in Loket after a month stop due to a metacarpal injury has also won at Lommel in 2015 and like Paulin and Febvre, he might have already an eye on the Monster Energy FIM MXoN as possible selected rider.

Teammates Max Anstie and Glenn Coldenhoff, from Standing Construct KTM team are both sand specialists, and Anstie is a former winner at Lommel in the MX2 class for 2 years in a row. Both riders could show stunning performances in Lommel.

Monster Energy Kawasaki racing’s Tommy Searle made his debut in the team in Loket showing great speed even if he had some ups and downs during the weekend, surely he’ll feel more comfortable racing in Lommel.

Other riders to watch out this weekend are Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass and Arminas Jasikonis, who both perform well in the sand, and a series points haul by the Latvian and Lithuanian is expected next weekend and Belgian Honda SR Motoblouz’ Jeremy Van Horebeek had a consistent weekend in Loket, reaching the 5thplace.

2018 MXGP of Belgium MXGP Podium

1. Jeffrey Herlings
2. Antonio Cairoli
3. Max Anstie

MXGP – World Championship Top Ten:1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 582 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 405 p.; 3. Gautier Paulin (FRA, YAM), 379 p.; 4. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 373 p.; 5. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 358 p.; 6. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, HUS), 327 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 309 p.; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, HON), 300 p.; 9. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 297 p.; 10. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 293 p.

MX2
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado has been unstoppable as he’s closing in on his second MX2 World championship. 12th victory of the season last weekend in the Czech Republic, and a 90-point lead over second placed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team’s Thomas Kjer Olsen makes it logical that he goes into Lommel with big confidence and a great chance of extending his lead even more. Prado won in Lommel in 2017 and 2018

For Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha Official MX2’s Jago Geerts his home race will bring a lot of family, friends and pressure. How the Belgian rider responds to that pressure could be the difference from a podium, or disappointment.

Team HRC’s Calvin Vlaanderen looked good last weekend in Loket, and only an opening race crash stopped him from being a podium finisher. His speed is very good at the moment, and he doesn’t mind a little sand riding either, so expect him to be amongst the major points next weekend.

F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Henry Jacobi finished second last weekend and returned to good form as he’s been waiting for that podium for quite a while while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who was involved in that first race crash with Vlaanderen struggled in Loket and he will want to come back strong in the deep sand and remain in contention for a top five finish in the championship points.

2018 MXGP of Belgium MX2 Podium
1. Jorge Prado
2. Thomas Covington
3. Thomas Kjer Olsen

MX2 – World Championship Top Ten:1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 594 points; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 504 p.; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 391 p.; 4. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 380 p.; 5. Henry Jacobi (GER, KAW), 377 p.; 6. Adam Sterry (GBR, KAW), 279 p.; 7. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 250 p.; 8. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 246 p.; 9. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 242 p.; 10. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 228 p.





MXGP

MXGP and MX2 Battle in Lommel 1Febvre and Prado Dominant in Czech Republic 2MXGP Returns to Europe in Loket 1Gajser and Prado Unstoppable in Asia 1Febvre and Prado win the Semarang Qualifying Heat 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1Gajser & Prado Victorious in Teutschenthal 1Gajser and Prado top the qualifying races in Teutschenthal 1MXGP 2019: First Gameplay video unveil 1MXGP Head to the Hard Pack of Teutschenthal 1Gajser and Prado Take Victories in Latvia 2Herlings and Prado win Saturday in Latvia 1Gajser & Prado take red plates to Latvia 1Gajser and Prado Continue Winning Streak in Russia 2Febvre and Prado Run Pole in Russia 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1Patron MXGP of Russia Prepped to Race 1Gajser and Prado On Form in French Qualifying 1MXGP Field Fired Up For French GP 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1Portugal Prepped for MXGP 1Cairoli and Prado Reign Victorious in Mantova 1Antonio Cairoli and Thomas Kjer Olsen Race to Pole Position in Mantova 2Tim Gajser and Jorge Prado take Emphatic Wins in Trentino 1Gajser and Prado Go Pole in Trentino 1New Updates to the 2019 MXGP Calendar 1MXGP Takes to Trentino 2



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Baldassarri_Silverstone4Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2013Apsar MotoGP Silverstone 2012Pramac Ducati - Silverstone 2010Alstare Ducati - World Superbike - Silverstone 2013Ten Kate Honda - Silverstone May 2015MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014DucatiMotoGP3Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

@gridgirls
16.0k Followers
Follow

Random News Story

Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR