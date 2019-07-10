The FIM Motocross World Championship is ready to race this weekend for the second of the two Indonesian rounds and for the second year in a row the MXGP of Asia is going to be held in Semarang, Indonesia. The area of Semarang, which is very similar to the one of Palembang, home of 1.5 million people but on a different island, central Java, will welcome the MXGP and MX2 riders this weekend on his amazing red dirt.

Last weekend at the MXGP of Indonesia when the 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship visited Palembang it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who walked away with the victories in MXGP and MX2.

MXGP
In MXGP it is Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who is in complete control of the MXGP championship, he has momentum on his side after winning the last six GPs and seven in total this season and now that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli announced he is out after a surgery on his right shoulder the championship chase is wide open for new histories.

While Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seewer are looking at making life hard for the red plate holder in Semarang this weekend, they both are looking forward for a GP win. Both made the podium last weekend and expect them to be in amongst the points this coming weekend. Febvre won his first race in Palembang after the MXGP of Sweden in 2017 and he looks confident to repeat it, while Seewer, who now stands third in the championship, 9 points ahead of Paulin, doesn’t have a fantastic memory from Semarang as in 2018 he had a big crash but he keen on line up for a better result.

Also, Gautier Paulin and Arnaud Tonus from Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP team will line up not only to try to return to the podium, after missing it last weekend but for a round win as well. Both love the Semarang circuit and it suits their styles.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass and Arminas Jasikonis will also be looking to work a little harder and get within the top five. Both are well placed in the championship points with Jasikonis sixth and Jonass eight in the standings. Pauls Jonass experienced already the clay track of Semarang in MX2 class in 2018, he felt confident for the whole GP and reached the second step of the podium.

The pair from Standing Construct KTM, Max Anstie and Glenn Coldenhoff have also shown good form in recent time but will want to improve on their championship positions with good performances in Semarang after the 4th and 5th overall results in Palembang. Coldenhoff is the leading privateer rider in MXGP at the moment.

2018 MXGP of Asia MXGP Podium:

1. Jeffrey Herlings
2. Tim Gajser
3. Clement Desalle

MXGP – World Championship Top Ten:1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 488 points; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 358 p.; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 327 p.; 4. Gautier Paulin (FRA, YAM), 318 p.; 5. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 304 p.; 6. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, HUS), 271 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 256 p.; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 246 p.; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, HON), 245 p.; 10. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 227 p.;

MX2
In the MX2 class Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado dropped one of his very few races last weekend in Palembang, when he was beaten in the second race by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen. Of course, Prado still goes into the 12th round of the championship as a heavy favourite to win and add to his already impressive list of victories in 2019 and his 2018 MXGP of Asia win.

Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha Official MX2’s Jago Geerts and Ben Watson have had up-and-down results lately, but both are more than capable of not only finishing on the podium, but actually winning a GP. Attendance of Watson at the MXGP of Asia is anyway yet to be confirmed.

In Palembang last weekend it was obvious that a number of MX2 riders are loving the Asian temperatures and atmosphere, as several showed brilliant speed. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton, Team SM Action Yamaha Maxime Renaux and F&H Racing’s Henry Jacobi will go into this coming weekend knowing that they can battle with Prado, as most of them did last weekend.

Calvin Vlaanderen from Team HRC made his long-awaited comeback and showed class and resilience when he finished seventh overall and scored a strong fourth place in the opening MX2 race. Expect him to again shine this weekend as he finished top three at Semarang in 2018.

Honda 114 Motorsports’ Mitchell Evans has to withdraw from the MXGP of Asia this weekend as he was struggling in Palembang last week. Evans will be lining up again at the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Loket, Czech Republic.

2018 MXGP of Asia MX2 Podium:

1. Jorge Prado
2. Pauls Jonass
3. Calvin Vlaanderen

MX2 – World Championship Top Ten:1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 494 points; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 443 p.; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 334 p.; 4. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 326 p.; 5. Henry Jacobi (GER, KAW), 307 p.; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 246 p.; 7. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 228 p.; 8. Adam Sterry (GBR, KAW), 224 p.; 9. Bas Vaessen (NED, KTM), 209 p.; 10. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 192 p.





Latest News Gallery

Ducati celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4 1MXGP onto Semarang for the MXGP of Asia 1MotorLand Aragón welcomes the FIM CEV Repsol 1Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 1It's Laguna Seca Time For MotoAmerica 1Marco Melandri Announces his Retirement 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1USAWorldSBK: Fight for your ride! 1Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Alpinestars - STELLA ANDES PRO DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR 1Get £500 free accessories with new V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 models 1Fenton Seabright takes stunning first win in Race 2 1Rea takes first triple treat of 2019 ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1Jules Cluze returns to the top with Donington Park wi 1Sabatucci takes career first WorldSSP300 win in chaotic race 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Kunii snatches victory from Tatay at the Sachsenring 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1Quartararo runs Marquez close but the King of the Sachsenring takes pole 1Marquez heads Moto2™ front row covered by a tenth 1Sasaki strikes for first career pole at the Sachsenring 1Pedro Acosta wins as Sachsenring Race 1 is cut short 1Jonathan Rea wins Race 1 and takes championship lead, as Bautista crashes again at Donington 1Caricasulo beats the weather to take pole at Donington Park 1WorldSSP300: Kawakami makes history to take wet pole! 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1Introducing: the Northern Talent Cup 1Top three within a tenth as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup begins 1Kunii and Noguchi sandwich Tatay on the Sachsenring grid 2Marquez reigns over Rins, Quartararo menacing on Friday 1Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1Sasaki tames the Sachsenring on Day 1 1Sykes ends Day 1 on top at Donington Park whilst championship contenders battle behind 1WorldSSP: Cluzel concludes day one on top in WorldSSP 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez shines after tight day one at Donington Park 1Stefan Dörflinger becomes a MotoGP™ Legend 1GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne 1Suzuki announces continuation of industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer 1First Talk Show begins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup inaugural weekend 1"I’ll push to the maximum": fighting talk at the Sachsenring 2Triumph announces free GoPro Hero 7 and many more offers 1The Ducati Team and Danilo Petrucci together on track also in 2020 1Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in. 1Suzuki remembers Mitsuo Ito 1Triumph Motorcycles announces partnership with Spyder Motorcycles 1KymiRing continues preparations for MotoGP™ test 1Yamaha and Deus Collaboration Reveals The Swank Rally 700...and more! 1MXGP set for Indonesian Rounds 1History in the making: the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup starts now 125 days until the Suzuka 8 Hours 1Triumph Motorcycles extends free breakdown cover 1British Talent Cup ready to take on the world 1APRILIA 125CC RANGE: NOW WITH 0% FINANCE AND £50 INSURANCE DISCOUNT 1Aprilia RSV4 Track Day 1Who can stop Triumphant Tatay 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1GBRWorldSBK: All bets are off 1WorldSSP title scrap heads to Donington Park 1What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Suzuki extends 0% finance offer on GSX-R range 1World GP Bike Legends Announce Rider List 1Buchan claims first Bennetts BSB win as Scott lands race two victory 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1Carlos caps a perfect weekend in Assen 1Saturday Fife Fever for Fores with first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo becomes the youngest ever to take back-to-back premier class poles 1Gardner becomes first Australian to take pole in the intermediate class since 2005 1Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole 1Tatay over Acosta by a tyre in Assen 1 1Redding leads the way in free practice at Knockhill 1A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Binder back in business at Assen 1Kornfeil deposes Arbolino on Day 1 1Tatay's timing triple at Assen 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1MotoAmerica Featured On Jay Leno’s Garage 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1Marquez wins, Quartararo soars and chaos reigns at Catalunya 1Alex Marquez demolishes Moto2™ to take over at the top 1Marcos Ramirez makes it a magnificent seven different history-makers in a row 1New direction for LS2 Vector helmet 1Gajser & Prado Victorious in Teutschenthal 1Rea conquerers his 75th WorldSBK victory as Bautista crashes early on 1


@gridgirls
15.9k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Successful MXGP of Turkey Inspection

MXGP 2019: First Gameplay video unveil

Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia

Gajser and Prado Go Pole in Trentino

Gajser and Prado Take Victories in Latvia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR