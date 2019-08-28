Renowned motorcycle and bicycle security firm Squire has released its new, strongest-yet lock and chain: the Behemoth, available now with an RRP of £599.

As the latest addition to Squire’s Motolok range, the lock and chain – which meets Motorcycle Sold Secure Diamond approval and is manufactured in the UK – is produced from hardened alloy steel. The chain is 22mm in diameter and 1500mm in length making it virtually impossible to cut through.

The padlock uses a 100mm solid, hardened steel lock body and 20mm diameter, hardened boron alloy steel shackle. It gets Squire’s anti-drill protection and an electrophoretic anti-corrosion finish, and can withstand over 18 tonnes of pulling force.

With motorcycle security at the forefront of the minds of many motorcyclists, also available as part of Squire’s Motolok range, ready to further secure motorcycles and protect against theft, are disc locks and ground or wall anchors.

