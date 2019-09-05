Yamaha’s R-world features the most complete selection of high performance supersport motorcycles. Inspired by Yamaha’s M1 MotoGP bike and led by the flagship YZF-R1M and YZF-R1, the outstanding 2020 R-Series line-up gives every thrill-seeking rider the opportunity to move rapidly through the capacity ranks and progress all the way to the top.

For 2020 the YZF-R6, YZF-R3 and YZF-R125 will be available in a number of new colour options and are featuring a new graphic design, including the Icon Blue version which is in line with the current livery of the Yamaha racing teams in the world championships, further reinforcing the strong R-Series family links and underline their pure race-bred DNA.

2020 colour options

YZF-R6:

Icon Blue

Midnight Black

YZF-R3:

Icon Blue

Midnight Black

YZF-R125:

Icon Blue

Competition White

Tech Black



Genuine Accessories – ultimate choice and best quality

Yamaha R-Series riders can make the bike their very own by fitting a range of Genuine Accessories that have been purposely developed for these exclusive supersport models. Specifically for the YZF-R3 and YZF-R125 models, an accessories Sport Pack is available – an exclusive set of Genuine Accessories that has been carefully selected by Yamaha.

Consisting of a licence plate holder, endurance screen, LED blinker sets, side sliders and a tank pad, this Sport Pack not only sharpens the look and feel of the YZF-R3 and YZF-R125 – it also highlights the close link between these lightweight supersport bikes and Yamaha’s winning WSBK and WorldSSP racers.

Configure a virtual Yamaha with MyGarage App

With the free MyGarage App, Yamaha R-Series enthusiasts can configure their ultimate Yamaha supersport model in 3D.

MyGarage users can save and share their accessorised virtual bikes and can also send their chosen configuration to a Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the customer’s new or used R-Series model.









