Peugeot has unveiled two striking new colour schemes for its 4th generation Speedfight scooter this year: the eye-catching Total Sport 50 and sophisticated Satin Chocolate for the 125cc model.

Total Sport 50 £2499 OTR

Inspired by the Peugeot 2008 DKR Dakar rally car, the 50cc Total Sport features matt black bodywork with Total racing livery and highlighted red inserts in the air intakes, for an aggressive look. Contrasting red seat stitching, a rear spoiler and passenger seat cowl, aluminium footplates and micro lamp LED turn indicators finish off the look. To match the racy looks, USD Ø 32mm front forks and remote reservoir rear shock absorber, plus 13-inch alloy wheels and low profile tyres, deliver sharp handling. The dashboard has both USB and 12V sockets and comes ready-fitted with a RAM® X-Grip® smartphone holder; it also boasts an on-board digital multifunction computer.

125 Satin Chocolate £2699 OTR

Blending stylish matt-finish chocolate-colour body panels with subtle black highlights throughout, Satin Chocolate creates a refined new look for the Speedfight. Powered by Peugeot’s liquid-cooled SmartMotion engine, it’s the most powerful 125cc Speedfight to date and comes with first class stopping power, thanks to Synchro Braking Concept [SBC] connected disc brakes. LED front headlights, along with front and rear LED signature lighting, adds to the safety, and completes the sophisticated appearance. The Speedfight 125 also has a digital dashboard with backlit LCD display, is fitted with a USB socket, and is X-Grip smartphone holder-ready for connectivity on the move.

Both prices are inclusive of an unlimited mileage 24-month factory warranty. Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk





