Nitro has released a new aramid riding hoodie, which offers exceptional protection while affording wearers comfort and the casual look when arriving at their destination. It is available in sizes XS – 5XL with an RRP of £100.

The new hoodie from Nitro use a 100% cotton fleece outer shell, but is fully reinforced with a full coverage – including chest, back, and arms – of 180gsm aramid lining providing all round abrasive protection. Further protection comes from SHOKBLOK level two protectors in the shoulders and elbows, while additional comfort is provided by a mesh liner and lycra thumb locator cuffs to prevent the sleeves from rising during wear or riding.

Elasticated panelling on the base hem is adjustable, further enhancing rider comfort, while practical touches see the hoodie feature an inner pocket with zip closure and twin pockets upfront, plus a zip to connect to compatible riding trousers.

Find your nearest stockist: http://bickers-online.co.uk





