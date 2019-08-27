Weise® have added two new short-cuff gloves to their range, in response to demand from dealers and riders for a wider choice of designs.

The classically-styled Hudson are made from full-grain leather, which is perforated to keep hands cool. Discreet TPU knuckle reinforcement has a leather overlay, stretch finger panels give flexibility and movement and there is a Chamude® palm overlay for extra grip on the controls.

Held firmly in place by an adjustable Velcro® retained cuff, Hudson gloves come in sizes S-3XL and retail at £69.99 including VAT, in a choice of Black or Brown.

Inspired by tactical combat gloves, the Matrix are ideal for adventure sport riding or the urban jungle. Light and tough, construction is a combination of full-grain leather and textiles, with dual-layered leather at critical zones and TPU reinforcement over the knuckle.

Vents on each finger allow cooling airflow, and silicone detailing on the palm and fingertips provide extra grip and control.

Secured by an adjustable Velcro fastening at the cuff, Matrix are available in Sand and Black in sizes S-3XL and retail at £59.99.

Weise motorcycle clothing is covered by a 2-year warranty for complete peace of mind. For further information call 0117 971 9200 or visit www.weiseclothing.com









