Being away from a 240-Volt power socket no longer means being powerless to charge batteries, thanks to OptiMate’s range of Off-Grid chargers.

OptiMate’s DC to DC will charge and maintain a 12V lead-acid or lithium battery, using another 12V battery as a power source; ideal for race paddocks, camping and outbuildings with no mains supply.

The DC to DC has the features you’d expect to find on any OptiMate: it recovers, charges and maintains any STD, AGM and GEL 12V or 12.8V/13.2V Lithium (LiFeO4) battery using a larger source battery and, thanks to OptiMate’s Source Battery Protection, without discharging the source.

It can save a deep discharged battery from as low as 2 volts and will reset the BMS (battery management system) on a lithium (LiFePO4) battery, then recharge it fast.

It can be used inside or outdoors, thanks to a weatherproof case; is completely safe for long-term battery maintenance; and can be used with all 12V batteries from 3 – 96Ah.

The OptiMate DC to DC costs £89.99 (including VAT) and comes with everything needed to get charging: a 6ft / 180cm AC supply lead and 6ft / 180cm charge lead ending in an SAE connector; a weatherproof battery lead, plus standard and fused battery clip sets.

For riders looking for a natural power source, OptiMate Solar Modular Charge Kits convert the low power from the solar panel to the high current pulses needed for effective charging and maintenance of 12V batteries.

They achieve this completely automatically thanks to the TM-522 smart charger-controller: when the panel receives sunlight, the controller delivers power to the battery; when the sun goes down, or the monitor senses no power is being delivered, it changes into a battery monitor, indicating battery status every three seconds.

The Kits are also completely safe for use with all STD, AGM and GEL 12V batteries, from 2 – 240Ah, and won’t overcharge or damage vehicle electronics.

The solar panel, smart controller and battery lead are all weatherproof, so are safe to use outdoors, and have been tested to -20°C.

OptiMate Solar Modular Charge kits come in four versions: the 10W TM-522-1 (12V 0.8A max.) is the most portable, measuring 29cm x 32.5cm; the larger, and more powerful, 20W TM-522-2 (12V 1.6A max.) will charge most automotive 12V batteries.

If more power is needed, there are also the higher power 40W (TM523-4), 60W (TM523-6) and 80W (TM523-8) kits that include the higher power rated TM523 charger-monitor. Prices start at £114.99 including vat.

For more details visit www.optimate1.com.









