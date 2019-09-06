Limited edition Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916, number 5 of 500 in commemoration Carlin Dunne’s racing number, will be available for auction from September 5 – 15

Proceeds will support Carlin Dunne Foundation to help with preventative resources and rehabilitation programs supporting extreme sport athletes

Chaz Davies’ racing leathers with commemorative livery from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca World Superbike, part of auction

Ducati has announced a charity auction to support the newly established Carlin Dunne Foundation, in which a limited edition Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 will be available for bidding beginning today. The auction will run until September 15, to commemorate the memory and preserve the legacy of Ducati racing legend Carlin Dunne funding the start of the foundation. Among Carlin’s many accomplishments, he was a four-time champion of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and his loss has been felt throughout the international motorcycling community.

Bidding for the auction can be found here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/233333233744

In addition to the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 – which is numbered 5 of 500, in order to honor Carlin Dunne’s race number – Ducati World Superbike pilot, Chaz Davies has donated his leather racing suit from his 2019 World Superbike WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca race weekend as part of this auction. This leather suit was specially designed as part of the unveiling of the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 and fashion a livery inspired from those of Carl Fogarty’s leathers from the era of the 916 Superbike. All proceeds from this auction will go toward the Carlin Dunne Foundation. The Panigale V4 is valued at $42,500 and the racing suit at is valued in excess of $3000.

The Carlin Dunne Foundation was created upon Dunne’s passing to carry on his legacy by aiding in the development of preventative resources and rehabilitation programs supporting extreme sport athletes diagnosed with and/or at risk of acquiring Concussion Syndrome, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), and traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, and separate from the Panigale V4 auction, the Carlin Dunne Foundation is enrolled in the eBay for Charity program in which people and organizations can support the Carlin Dunne Foundation directly by selecting the Carlin Dunne Foundation as their charity of choice when listing an item. For more information on the Carlin Dunne Foundation, visit: www.carlindunne.org

The announcement of today’s auction also coincides with the lead-in to a Carlin Dunne Memorial Weekend (Celebration of Life) to be held in Santa Barbara to honor Dunne’s life. Memorial events taking place will include a dinner at Shoreline Park at 4 p.m. today, a film screening on Friday, September 6 of “A Thousand Miles Behind” at 7 p.m. at Marjorie Luke Theater, a memorial paddle-out at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, followed by a reception and silent auction at 3 p.m., and finally a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 8, beginning at Ducati of Santa Barbara. For more information about the Carlin Dunne Memorial Weekend, please visit: https://www.carlindunne5.com/celebration









