Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650 1

£650 Deposit Contribution on a 6.3% APR Representative K.Options PCP Finance Agreement

Offering impressive torque and easy manoeuvrability for everyday journeys, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 set the middleweight class alight! Receive a £650 deposit contribution if purchased using K.Options PCP finance at 6.3% APR Representative*. 0% APR is available if you prefer a HP finance agreement.

With its trellis style frame, low seat height and distinct Ninja personality the new Ninja 650 is a stylish and practical answer to your needs! Find out more HERE.

Light, nimble and downright eye-catching, the Z650 enjoys stunning looks thanks to its unique Kawasaki Sugomi design. Find out more HERE.

Terms and Conditions:
Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. Kawasaki Finance, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH. Finance offer ends 30/09/2019.

*Offer valid through participating Kawasaki dealers. £650 deposit contribution available on 18/19MY Ninja 650 and Z650. Offer available for models purchased using K.Options PCP Finance at 6.3% APR Representative between 01/06/19 and 30/09/19.





