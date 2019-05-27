Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1The Italian snack company will back Round 7 of the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in Misano.

Pata S.p.a. and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce that the Italian snack company has been named event main sponsor for the Pata Riviera di Rimini Round, that will take place around the 4.226 km of Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” from 21st – 23rd June 2019.

Fueling the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paddock with their products since 2015, Pata S.p.a is one of the leading Italian companies in the production of savoury snacks and a valuable partner of WorldSBK. Founded in 1981 in Medole (Italy) Pata S.p.a. are well renowned for their ability to produce innovative and unique snacks, and their dynamism well matches the true nature of the championship.

With the battle for the 2019 title getting fiercer than ever before, as riders will be heading into their seventh round of the season in Misano, the Pata Riviera di Rimini Round promises to be another exciting WorldSBK event. The famous Italian racetrack, situated just a few kilometers away from the famous Riviera di Rimini and its amazing beaches, will be the perfect stage for spectacular races full of drama and actions with unpredictable outcomes.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Thanks to the precious support of Pata S.p.a., Italian fans will be able to enjoy another unforgettable weekend in Misano with plenty of entertainment off-track. The Pata Riviera di Rimini Round is set to become another event not to miss, and by naming the WorldSBK Round, the Italian company will ensure even greater visibility to their brand, thanks to the championship global exposure.





Latest News Gallery

Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1FTR 1200 Hooligan racers revealed at Bike Shed Show 1Dean Harrison sets the early pace at TT 2019. 2Donington Park delight for Redding with hat trick victories 1New expanded format for British Talent Cup announced 1Ogden emerges victorious in dramatic Race 2 at Donington 1Gajser and Prado On Form in French Qualifying 1Redding becomes 50th different race winner by celebrating first Bennetts BSB victory 1Victory for Bellas as 2019 TT Festival splashes into life. 3Horsman beats Ogden to the top step in Race 1 1Eurosport UK To Air MotoAmerica Races 1Farmer heads the field as top 18 riders covered by 0.8s at Donington Park 1Triumph Motorcycles launches its A2 Roadshow 1Dainese Settantadue launches Dunes at Bike Shed London 1Join the nationwide Suzuki dealership launch to celebrate the arrival of the new KATANA 1Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1MXGP Field Fired Up For French GP 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Hector Barbera to Line Up Alongside Irwin for BSB Debut 1New layout but who will hit the jackpot at Donington Park triple-header 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Jorge Navarro beats Luthi to pole after both go from Q1 to front row 1John McPhee becomes the first to take pole after topping Q1 1Kunii wins convincingly at Le Mans 1FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship pole decided at Le Mans 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Brad Binder blasts KTM back to the top 1Ai Ogura on fire on Friday 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Portugal Prepped for MXGP 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1The FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship at Le Mans 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Hill To Join MotoAmerica Live+ Team 1FIM Endurance World Championship to return to Spa-Francorchamps 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1Carl Cox Motorsport supports New Zealand racer in Isle of Man TT debut with Buildbase Suzuki 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Baldassarri back on top in dramatic Jerez 1Antonelli and Suzuki sublime for a 1-2 in Andalusia 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Cairoli and Prado Reign Victorious in Mantova 1WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats in Caricasulo in head-to-head battle 1WorldSBK Race 2 and WorldSSP300 races cancelled due to weather conditions in Imola 1YART win 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring race 1Antonio Cairoli and Thomas Kjer Olsen Race to Pole Position in Mantova 2Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1WorldSSP: Randy Krummenacher takes second Tissot Superpole in a row in Imola 1WorldSSP300: Mika Perez on pole at the Pirelli Italian Round 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1WorldSSP: Caricasulo tops day one of his home round in Imola 1WorldSSP300: Marc Garcia returns to the top after day one of Imola 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1YART Yamaha on pole at the Slovakia Ring 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2Yamaha Breathes Pure Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP DNA Into the YZF-R125 1ITAWorldSBK: Enjoy the best of the WorldSBK entertainment in Italy 1BeMoto: Insurance Firm Has Your Back on Track 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1New Biker T-Shirts UK Affiliate Scheme 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1KTM get busy as Moto2™, Moto3™ complete Jerez Test 1HM Quickshifter Launches ‘Stand Alone’ Blipper Shifter Kit 1Josh Brookes does the double at Oulton Park 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1ITAWorldSBK: A tale at every turn 1WorldSSP championship battle resumes at legendary Imola 1WorldSSP300: A challenge fit for a champion 1It's A Beach Day In Virginia 1Brookes under the lap record to claim Oulton Park pole position 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Baldassarri back on top in dramatic Jerez 1Antonelli and Suzuki sublime for a 1-2 in Andalusia 1Tatay flips the result on Kunii in Jerez 2 1


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

WorldSBK Race 1 postponed due to weather condition in Assen

Triumph Motorcycles announce their support for two top rank riders

Alvaro Bautista takes seventh consecutive victory in WorldSBK in Race 1 at MotorLand Aragon

Testing concludes with Alvaro Bautista the man to beat in Australia

Rea continues to lead the way as Jerez test comes to a close

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR