The Italian snack company will back Round 7 of the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in Misano.

Pata S.p.a. and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce that the Italian snack company has been named event main sponsor for the Pata Riviera di Rimini Round, that will take place around the 4.226 km of Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” from 21st – 23rd June 2019.

Fueling the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paddock with their products since 2015, Pata S.p.a is one of the leading Italian companies in the production of savoury snacks and a valuable partner of WorldSBK. Founded in 1981 in Medole (Italy) Pata S.p.a. are well renowned for their ability to produce innovative and unique snacks, and their dynamism well matches the true nature of the championship.

With the battle for the 2019 title getting fiercer than ever before, as riders will be heading into their seventh round of the season in Misano, the Pata Riviera di Rimini Round promises to be another exciting WorldSBK event. The famous Italian racetrack, situated just a few kilometers away from the famous Riviera di Rimini and its amazing beaches, will be the perfect stage for spectacular races full of drama and actions with unpredictable outcomes.

Thanks to the precious support of Pata S.p.a., Italian fans will be able to enjoy another unforgettable weekend in Misano with plenty of entertainment off-track. The Pata Riviera di Rimini Round is set to become another event not to miss, and by naming the WorldSBK Round, the Italian company will ensure even greater visibility to their brand, thanks to the championship global exposure.







