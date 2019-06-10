Pata Yamaha’s Van Der Mark Storms to Race 2 Victory in Jerez 1Pata Yamaha WorldSBK rider, Michael van der Mark, stepped onto the top step of the podium for the first time in 2019 today, after a superlative performance saw the 26-year-old take a resounding victory in WorldSBK Race 2 in Jerez. The race win, the first for a Yamaha rider this season, was the perfect way to round out what was an incredibly successful Spanish weekend, in which van der Mark finished on the podium in all three WorldSBK races. Marco Melandri crashed out of Race 2 this afternoon while running at the front, but the GRT Yamaha Supported WorldSBK rider departs Jerez with his confidence renewed, having joined van der Mark on the Jerez podium after the Sprint Race this morning. Sandro Cortese completed a solid weekend by securing his best result of the season in Race 2, which he finished in sixth place. It was a weekend to forget for Alex Lowes, who picked up just two championship points today after unfortunate crashes in both races.

Despite starting the Superpole Race from seventh on the grid, van der Mark managed to fight his way through the field to finish second, which secured him the front row start he needed to launch his challenge for the victory in Race 2 this afternoon. The Pata Yamaha rider got a good start and, after a brief battle with Melandri and Toprak Razgatlioglu in the early stages, the Pata Yamaha rider then shadowed reigning World Champion, Jonathan Rea, as the pair quickly pulled away from the pursuing pack at the head of the race.

Seven laps into the race, as Rea’s pace started to drop and the chasing group began to close again on the two leaders, van der Mark made his move, outbraking the Kawasaki rider into turn two to take the race lead. The Pata Yamaha rider rode faultlessly for the remainder of the race, increasing his lead over Rea with every lap to win by more than three seconds. The victory, the first for Yamaha this season, consolidated van der Mark’s third place in the championship standings, which he now holds with 188 points.

While van der Mark enjoyed success in Jerez, it was a different story for his teammate, Lowes, who had a day to forget. Despite showing impressive pace all weekend, the Briton was denied a podium finish yesterday by Rea’s overly ambitious passing attempt at the final corner and then picked up just two points in the two races today. A crash while battling with his teammate in the Sprint Race was followed by another on the opening lap of Race 2, as Lowes got pushed wide into turn two, having started from tenth place on the grid. The Pata Yamaha rider managed to rejoin the race, picking up two points for 14th place at the chequered flag.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Melandri repeated his podium success from yesterday by finishing third in the Sprint Race this morning but missed out on points in Race 2 this afternoon. The GRT Yamaha rider led the race away from the line, but a collision with Chaz Davies at turn five saw both riders crash out of the race after just six laps. Melandri has since been sanctioned for the incident.

It was a successful weekend in Jerez for Cortese, with the reigning Supersport World Champion enjoying a return to form after a difficult weekend last time out in Imola. The GRT Yamaha rider finished ninth in the Sprint Race, before going on to claim his best result of the season to date with sixth place in Race 2.

It was a solid debut weekend for the Ten Kate Yamaha Supported WorldSBK team and their rider Loris Baz. The Frenchman was forced to retire from the Sprint Race on the opening lap due to a technical problem but bounced back to add to his points tally with ninth place in Race 2 this afternoon.

Michael van der Mark
Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
“What an amazing day! I was a bit upset with myself in the Sprint Race because I tried some optimistic overtakes that lost me a lot of time but in the end, I managed to finish second, which put me on the front row for Race 2. I got a good start but then Johnny passed me quite quickly and I was happy to sit behind him and conserve my tyres after Alvaro crashed out. But his pace wasn’t quite what I wanted to do and I could see the group behind were starting to catch us, so I decided to put in a pass and see if I could pull away, which I did. It’s been an incredible weekend and the bike has been great, with only very small changes required. I’m really happy with the progress made with the bike, so many thanks to the team and to Yamaha for all their hard work.”

Alex Lowes
Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
“It’s been a tough weekend here in Jerez. In Race 2 I was pushing to make up places after starting from tenth on the grid, because I knew we had the pace to run with the guys at the front if we could get there. I got pushed wide in turn two, which is a bit tight when everyone arrives at the same time on the opening lap, and I slid off. Not what I was hoping for, but the bike was working really well at this track, we had good speed and we were consistent. Unfortunately, we were also a bit unlucky. We need to focus on these positives and continue working so in the same way so that we come back stronger in Misano. Congratulations to Michael and the team on the win today.”





Latest News Gallery

F.C.C. TSR Honda France win in Germany 1Gajser and Prado Continue Winning Streak in Russia 2Decisive victories in Barcelona 1Michael van der Mark takes first win of the season as championship leader Bautista crashes 1Federico Caricasulo battles back to take Jerez victory 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez extends advantage with Jerez victory 1Febvre and Prado Run Pole in Russia 1Bautista takes home win ahead of van der Mark. Melandri third after Rea penalty 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher on pole after Caricasulo penalty 1Brutal battle in WorldSSP300 sees Garcia return to winning ways 1Poles decided in Barcelona 1SRC Kawasaki retain pole 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1Bautista back on top at the end of Friday free practices in Jerez 1Teammates Caricasulo and Krummenacher dominate day one of action in Jerez 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez leads Spanish 1-2 after WorldSSP300 day one! 1Harrison takes victory in superb Senior TT to give Kawasaki first Senior win since 1975. 1Frenetic day at TT 2019 sees Hickman and Birchalls continue to dominate. 11SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1The FIM CEV Repsol arrives in Barcelona 1Patron MXGP of Russia Prepped to Race 1Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1Death of Daley Mathison overshadows TT wins for Hickman, Birchall brothers and Johnston. 3Venhill controls for 2019 MX bikes 1ARC VECTOR – THE REVOLUTION IS COMING 1LS2 helmet range glows 1Peugeot Pulsion – the smarter scooter 1ESPWorldSBK: Purebred passion 1WorldSSP heads to Jerez, where horse-power isn’t key 1WorldSSP300: Who will come out on top of the double-header at Jerez? 1It's Herrin In Race Two At Road America 1Cummins and Holden fastest as weather hit TT 2019 practice resumes. 4Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Double delight: Marquez takes first back-to-back Moto2™ wins 1Arbolino times his attack to perfection to take first win 1Reigning Champion vs rookie: Marquez snatches pole from Quartararo at Mugello 1Schrötter beats Lüthi to pole as Moto2™ records fall at Mugello 1Tony Arbolino holds the aces on home turf 1Carlos Tatay takes MugelloThings Get Rolling On Fast Friday At Road America 1Kunii aiming for a repeat of 2018 in Mugello 1Rookie invasion: Bagnaia and Quartararo rule Mugello on Day 1 1Luca Marini reigns Moto2™ on Day 1 at Mugello 1Suzuki sets the pace on Friday 1New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes V-Twin-powered fine art with its FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1It's Road America Time For MotoAmerica 1Ducati inaugurates the temporary “Anatomy of Speed” exhibition 1Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1Triple top for Harrison at TT 2019. 2Clash predicted at Oschersleben 1KEEP YOUR VISION CLEAR WITH R&G AND VISORCAT 1Triple winner Coward stars at Pre-TT Classic meeting. 6CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Get ready for the Tuscan Tempest – Rookies Cup Race 3 in Italy 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1FTR 1200 Hooligan racers revealed at Bike Shed Show 1Dean Harrison sets the early pace at TT 2019. 2Donington Park delight for Redding with hat trick victories 1New expanded format for British Talent Cup announced 1Ogden emerges victorious in dramatic Race 2 at Donington 1Gajser and Prado On Form in French Qualifying 1Redding becomes 50th different race winner by celebrating first Bennetts BSB victory 1Victory for Bellas as 2019 TT Festival splashes into life. 3Horsman beats Ogden to the top step in Race 1 1Eurosport UK To Air MotoAmerica Races 1Farmer heads the field as top 18 riders covered by 0.8s at Donington Park 1Triumph Motorcycles launches its A2 Roadshow 1Dainese Settantadue launches Dunes at Bike Shed London 1Join the nationwide Suzuki dealership launch to celebrate the arrival of the new KATANA 1Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1MXGP Field Fired Up For French GP 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Hector Barbera to Line Up Alongside Irwin for BSB Debut 1New layout but who will hit the jackpot at Donington Park triple-header 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Jorge Navarro beats Luthi to pole after both go from Q1 to front row 1John McPhee becomes the first to take pole after topping Q1 1Kunii wins convincingly at Le Mans 1


@gridgirls
15.7k Followers
Follow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR