Pirelli and Kyle Wyman won the 78th edition of the famous Daytona 200 that is held every year at the Daytona International Speedway, Florida

During last weekend, the 29-year-old US rider took the Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike slick tyres equipped Yamaha YZF-R6 of the N2 Track Days/BobbleHeadMoto/KWR Yamahateam to the highest step of the podium in the most renowned American endurance competition.

Due to an accident during the 53rd lap resulting in a red flag, the 200-mile (322 km) endurance race turned into a four-lap shootout race. Wyman proved unstoppable on his Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike equipped Yamaha and made a move out of the chicane on lap 57 allowing him to take control as he raced to the chequered flag.

At the end of the race, Wyman said: “What an incredible way to finish and win the Daytona 200. The Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike slicks were extremely predictable for me all weekend, which really gave me the confidence I needed. With the feeling that I had, I knew I could consistently turn low lap times the entire race.”

Kyle Wyman in action

All Pirelli riders who participated in the Daytona 200 this year used the same solutions chosen by Wyman to equip his Yamaha YZF-R6, namely DIABLO™ Superbike slick tyres in 120/70 size standard SC1 compound at the front and 200/60 size “Daytona” rear development compound for the rear. Wyman used the same solutions in qualifying and in the race.

The Daytona 200 has been held every year since 1937 (except for the period 1942-6 due to the Second World War.)

The first edition took place on the 3.2 mile (5.1 km) circuit of the Daytona Beach Road Course and then moved in 1961 to the 2-mile (3.2 km) circuit of the Daytona International Speedway.

In the past World Champions and legendary riders such as Giacomo Agostini, Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey, Kevin Schwantz, Freddie Spencer, Eddie Lawson and Scott Russell have all won the coveted Daytona 200 trophy.

Since 1985, the race has been held with Superbike category bikes, attracting even the best European riders: in 2002 the late Nicky Hayden won it, while in 2008 Chaz Davies, current Ducati flag bearer in the FIM Superbike World Championship, was declared the winner.

Ph. Credits: Brian J. Nelson





