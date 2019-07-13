Poles decided at MotorLand Aragón 1Jeremy Alcoba (Laglisse Academy) in Moto3™, Edgar Pons (Baiko Racing Team) in Moto2™ and Izan Guevara (Cuna de Campeones) in the European Talent Cup will head the grids of their respective categories in the latest round of the FIM CEV Repsol this weekend at the MotorLand Aragón circuit.

In the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Jeremy Alcoba achieved his first pole of the season, building on his recent success in the previous round of the FIM CEV Repsol in Barcelona. The Laglisse Academy rider stopped the clock in 1:58.674, beating the 2018 pole time by more than 0.3 seconds. Next to Alcoba on the grid will be Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team), recovered from his injury, and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Alcoba, Kunii and Öncü have shared the five poles disputed so far this season. Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team), Davide Pizzoli (Leopard Impala Junior Team) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) will make up the second row of the grid.

In the Moto2™ European Championship, Edgar Pons (Baiko Racing Team) has as many poles as FIM CEV Repsol rounds this season: four out of four. In addition, the Baiko Racing Team rider has notched up three consecutive victories. In MotorLand Aragón he set a time to beat of 1: 53.658, 0.017 faster than the record he established last year. Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) will start second after lapping 0.636 behind Pons’ time. Héctor Garzó (CNS Motorsport) will close out the first line. Behind them will be Yari Montella (Team Ciatti-Speed Up), Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) and Daniel Kasmayudin (Dynavolt Interact SIC Junior Team). Joan Díaz (DCR Racing Team) was the fastest in Superstock 600.

Izan Guevara took his third consecutive pole position after being the fastest of the two qualifying sessions of the ETC. The Cuna de Campeones rider cut the time of last season’s pole by almost 0.7 seconds with a time of 2:02.790. Juan Rodríguez (Cuna de Campeones) will be next to his teammate on the grid after being the fastest in Group B but behind Guevara. José Antonio Rueda (Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), poleman in 2018, will start third after beating Marcos Ruda (Cuna de Campeones) by just 0.001.

Biker T-Shirts UK

The schedule for next Sunday’s races is as follows:

Moto2™ Race 1 (16 laps) 11.00

ETC Race 1 (14 laps) 12.00

Moto3™ (15 laps) 13.00

Moto2™ Race 2 (16 laps) 14.00

ETC Race 2 (14 laps) 15.00

ETC Series 2 (14 laps) 16.00

Cuna de Campeones (7 laps) 17.00

As usual, the entrance to the paddock will be free over the weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the main paddock access of the MotorLand Aragón circuit on Sunday morning from 9.00 onwards can get a pass to take part in the Pit Lane Walk. Only firstcomers will get a pass for the Pit Lane Walk with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and will start from Box 25.

Television networks and new media platforms in Europe and many countries are showing more and more interest in live broadcasts or on-demand videos of FIM CEV Repsol events.

In Spain, DAZN will include the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC in its programming, showing each of the scheduled races – as will BT Sports in both in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with live broadcasts of all races in each category. Also new is that Canal Plus in France will broadcast all the races live on Canal+ Sport. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the FIM Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh races.

In Belgium, GP Inside will offer live broadcasts of all the Championship races. Through Eurosportplayer (Holland and Romania) Eurosport will also offer live coverage of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh and ETC. In Portugal, Sport TV consolidates its commitment to motorcycling with live or recorded broadcasts of all the races scheduled throughout the season. Hungarian fans will be able to follow the young hopefuls of the European Talent Cup thanks to the recorded broadcast of ETC races by the Spiler TV channel.

By means of its digital platform the Motorsport group will broadcast live all the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC races, with worldwide coverage except in the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy which will offer the same content through other media partners. The Edgesport Channel will show live all the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC races, which will be available 24/7 on various platforms with coverage in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, Cambodia , China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Solomon Islands, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, in those countries without television coverage, all races will be broadcast live on the championship’s Youtube channel.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com





Latest News Gallery

Poles decided at MotorLand Aragón 1Febvre and Prado win the Semarang Qualifying Heat 1Panigale V4 25°Anniversario 916: the Ducati tribute to the bike that changed Superbike history 1Chaz Davies tops Day 1 at Laguna Seca ahead of Rea and Bautista 1Cameron Beaubier Leads Day One At Laguna Seca 1Laguna Seca set to put on stunning off-track show for fans 1Suzuki and Arai release MotoGP-inspired Chaser-X 1Incredible 1290 Super Adventure Offers from KTM 1Ducati celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4 1MXGP onto Semarang for the MXGP of Asia 1MotorLand Aragón welcomes the FIM CEV Repsol 1Brad Binder makes the step to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2020 1It's Laguna Seca Time For MotoAmerica 1Marco Melandri Announces his Retirement 12020 FIM Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar - update 1USAWorldSBK: Fight for your ride! 1Alpinestars - FIRM boot 1Alpinestars - STELLA ANDES PRO DRYSTAR® Jacket TECH-AIR 1Get £500 free accessories with new V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 models 1Fenton Seabright takes stunning first win in Race 2 1Rea takes first triple treat of 2019 ahead of Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1Jules Cluze returns to the top with Donington Park wi 1Sabatucci takes career first WorldSSP300 win in chaotic race 1Marc Marquez makes it a perfect ten at the Sachsenring 1Alex Marquez sublime at the Sachsenring to take back the lead 1Dalla Porta does the business in Germany 1Kunii snatches victory from Tatay at the Sachsenring 1Tuuli takes first ever MotoE™ win after a tight battle at the top 1Gajser and Prado take the Indonesian Win 1Scott Ogden pulls the pin in Race 1 to extend his lead 1Tuuli in a class of his own to take first ever E-Pole 1Quartararo runs Marquez close but the King of the Sachsenring takes pole 1Marquez heads Moto2™ front row covered by a tenth 1Sasaki strikes for first career pole at the Sachsenring 1Pedro Acosta wins as Sachsenring Race 1 is cut short 1Jonathan Rea wins Race 1 and takes championship lead, as Bautista crashes again at Donington 1Caricasulo beats the weather to take pole at Donington Park 1WorldSSP300: Kawakami makes history to take wet pole! 1Gajser and Prado were Supreme in Indonesia 1Introducing: the Northern Talent Cup 1Top three within a tenth as FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup begins 1Kunii and Noguchi sandwich Tatay on the Sachsenring grid 2Marquez reigns over Rins, Quartararo menacing on Friday 1Brad Binder supreme at the Sachsenring 1Sasaki tames the Sachsenring on Day 1 1Sykes ends Day 1 on top at Donington Park whilst championship contenders battle behind 1WorldSSP: Cluzel concludes day one on top in WorldSSP 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez shines after tight day one at Donington Park 1Stefan Dörflinger becomes a MotoGP™ Legend 1GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne 1Suzuki announces continuation of industry-leading 2,3,4 finance offer 1First Talk Show begins FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup inaugural weekend 1"I’ll push to the maximum": fighting talk at the Sachsenring 2Triumph announces free GoPro Hero 7 and many more offers 1The Ducati Team and Danilo Petrucci together on track also in 2020 1Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in. 1Suzuki remembers Mitsuo Ito 1Triumph Motorcycles announces partnership with Spyder Motorcycles 1KymiRing continues preparations for MotoGP™ test 1Yamaha and Deus Collaboration Reveals The Swank Rally 700...and more! 1MXGP set for Indonesian Rounds 1History in the making: the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup starts now 125 days until the Suzuka 8 Hours 1Triumph Motorcycles extends free breakdown cover 1British Talent Cup ready to take on the world 1APRILIA 125CC RANGE: NOW WITH 0% FINANCE AND £50 INSURANCE DISCOUNT 1Aprilia RSV4 Track Day 1Who can stop Triumphant Tatay 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1GBRWorldSBK: All bets are off 1WorldSSP title scrap heads to Donington Park 1What is to come from WorldSSP300 at Donington Park? 1Suzuki extends 0% finance offer on GSX-R range 1World GP Bike Legends Announce Rider List 1Buchan claims first Bennetts BSB win as Scott lands race two victory 1Yamaha rider takes on Marquez and comes out on top at Assen 1Fernandez reigns amid Cathedral chaos as Baldassarri and Marquez clash 1Arbolino doubles up to beat Dalla Porta in a last-lap scrap 1Carlos caps a perfect weekend in Assen 1Saturday Fife Fever for Fores with first Bennetts BSB pole position 1Quartararo becomes the youngest ever to take back-to-back premier class poles 1Gardner becomes first Australian to take pole in the intermediate class since 2005 1Antonelli attacks Assen for record-breaking pole 1Tatay over Acosta by a tyre in Assen 1 1Redding leads the way in free practice at Knockhill 1A tale of two Yamahas: it's a Viñales vs Quartararo duel on Day 1 1Binder back in business at Assen 1Kornfeil deposes Arbolino on Day 1 1Tatay's timing triple at Assen 1Honda Marks 60th Anniversary of World Championship Racing 1"The key is just go full gas": an action-packed Thursday at Assen 1Suzuka 8 Hours Factory YZF-R1 in Fine Form as Test Ends on High Note 1More 8 Hours Testing For KRT 1LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Ben Currie to Join Glenn Irwin at Knockhill 1Be bolder on the polder – Assen Rookies Cup 1Bridewell leads the pack with Brookes set to fight for Integro Triple Crown prize 2Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1


@gridgirls
16.0k Followers
Follow
You may also like

The best launchpad to the World Championship

Raúl Fernández, champion of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship

MotorLand Aragon hosts FIM CEV Repsol

Fernández, Pons, Rueda and Muñoz hit the target at MotorLand Aragón

FIM CEV Repsol Valencia poles decided

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR