Jeremy Alcoba (Laglisse Academy) in Moto3™, Edgar Pons (Baiko Racing Team) in Moto2™ and Izan Guevara (Cuna de Campeones) in the European Talent Cup will head the grids of their respective categories in the latest round of the FIM CEV Repsol this weekend at the MotorLand Aragón circuit.

In the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Jeremy Alcoba achieved his first pole of the season, building on his recent success in the previous round of the FIM CEV Repsol in Barcelona. The Laglisse Academy rider stopped the clock in 1:58.674, beating the 2018 pole time by more than 0.3 seconds. Next to Alcoba on the grid will be Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team), recovered from his injury, and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Alcoba, Kunii and Öncü have shared the five poles disputed so far this season. Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team), Davide Pizzoli (Leopard Impala Junior Team) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) will make up the second row of the grid.

In the Moto2™ European Championship, Edgar Pons (Baiko Racing Team) has as many poles as FIM CEV Repsol rounds this season: four out of four. In addition, the Baiko Racing Team rider has notched up three consecutive victories. In MotorLand Aragón he set a time to beat of 1: 53.658, 0.017 faster than the record he established last year. Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) will start second after lapping 0.636 behind Pons’ time. Héctor Garzó (CNS Motorsport) will close out the first line. Behind them will be Yari Montella (Team Ciatti-Speed Up), Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) and Daniel Kasmayudin (Dynavolt Interact SIC Junior Team). Joan Díaz (DCR Racing Team) was the fastest in Superstock 600.

Izan Guevara took his third consecutive pole position after being the fastest of the two qualifying sessions of the ETC. The Cuna de Campeones rider cut the time of last season’s pole by almost 0.7 seconds with a time of 2:02.790. Juan Rodríguez (Cuna de Campeones) will be next to his teammate on the grid after being the fastest in Group B but behind Guevara. José Antonio Rueda (Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), poleman in 2018, will start third after beating Marcos Ruda (Cuna de Campeones) by just 0.001.

The schedule for next Sunday’s races is as follows:

Moto2™ Race 1 (16 laps) 11.00

ETC Race 1 (14 laps) 12.00

Moto3™ (15 laps) 13.00

Moto2™ Race 2 (16 laps) 14.00

ETC Race 2 (14 laps) 15.00

ETC Series 2 (14 laps) 16.00

Cuna de Campeones (7 laps) 17.00

As usual, the entrance to the paddock will be free over the weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the main paddock access of the MotorLand Aragón circuit on Sunday morning from 9.00 onwards can get a pass to take part in the Pit Lane Walk. Only firstcomers will get a pass for the Pit Lane Walk with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and will start from Box 25.

Television networks and new media platforms in Europe and many countries are showing more and more interest in live broadcasts or on-demand videos of FIM CEV Repsol events.

In Spain, DAZN will include the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC in its programming, showing each of the scheduled races – as will BT Sports in both in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with live broadcasts of all races in each category. Also new is that Canal Plus in France will broadcast all the races live on Canal+ Sport. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the FIM Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh races.

In Belgium, GP Inside will offer live broadcasts of all the Championship races. Through Eurosportplayer (Holland and Romania) Eurosport will also offer live coverage of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh and ETC. In Portugal, Sport TV consolidates its commitment to motorcycling with live or recorded broadcasts of all the races scheduled throughout the season. Hungarian fans will be able to follow the young hopefuls of the European Talent Cup thanks to the recorded broadcast of ETC races by the Spiler TV channel.

By means of its digital platform the Motorsport group will broadcast live all the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC races, with worldwide coverage except in the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy which will offer the same content through other media partners. The Edgesport Channel will show live all the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC races, which will be available 24/7 on various platforms with coverage in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, Cambodia , China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Solomon Islands, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, in those countries without television coverage, all races will be broadcast live on the championship’s Youtube channel.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com





