Practice at the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix was restricted to just the escorted speed controlled lap for the newcomers. Some of them had the honour of being led around by John McGuinness. The Newcomers MGP is attracting riders from far afield; this year we have riders from Denmark, France, Spain, Switzerland, Poland and Russia as well as the UK and Ireland. Danila Krasniuk is the second rider from Russia to take part in MARRC / MGP; following D. Lomosoff who failed to finish in 1927 on his McEvoy.

Practice was restricted by an initial delay whilst marshals were moved and then a short but very heavy shower that left standing water on the track; this was centred on Ballaugh. The Clerk of the Course has triggered Sunday’s road closing provision. Roads will close at 12.45 until no later than 18.30; weather permitting. It should be a busy afternoon.