New 16-strong range of British-built aftermarket exhausts for popular super naked, guaranteed for life. 

Pro Race Exhaust Systems has introduced a full range of aftermarket exhausts for the Yamaha MT-10 in 16 different style, shape and sleeve finish options.

Starting from just £129.99 (plus delivery), the British company offers five separate types of performance and sound enhancing, weight-saving motorcycle exhausts for the Yamaha R1-engined super naked machine; GP-S1, CR-1, GP-R1, GP-R2 and GP-R3.

Each of the five Pro-Race cans and trim types available for the Yamaha MT-10 are constructed from the highest grade (304) thin walled stainless steel tube and sheet available, all sourced in the U.K. to ensure consistent high quality. Many of the components are made using only 0.7mm – 1.5mm thick stainless steel to offer the best possible weight reduction making them significantly lighter than the original exhaust.

Guaranteed for life, Pro-Race silencers and trims do not require alterations to the ECU or fuelling of the 998cc crossplane engine when used with the standard header pipes and the catalytic converter, but do increase performance and the quality of sound.

GP-S1 Race Trim (£129.99 – £159.99)
For an instant GP look and sound, the simple to fit Pro-Race GP-S1 race trim is incredibly light yet hard wearing. The slash-cut pipe drastically reduces weight over the original silencer and is available in three different finishes – satin (natural), black or polished, with the further option to have a mesh ‘gravel catcher’ cover. GP-S1 is completed with a laser-etched logo.

CR-1 (£349.99 – £369.99)
Reminiscent of the early 990 four-stroke GP bike exhausts, the tailored length and slightly conical shape of the Pro-Race CR-1, when combined with the potent Yamaha MT-10 engine, produces a deep and intoxicating sound.

The full stainless-steel construction is complete with brushed-finish, unpolished welds and a laser-etched logo to further emphasise the race styling. Available with or without a mesh ‘gravel catcher’ cover.

GP-R1 / GP-R2 / GP-R3 (£349.99 – £369.99)
Very similar in construction but individually characterised by their end tip designs, the minimalist aesthetics of the Pro-Race GP range have been constructed for performance, quality and sound. Every single stage of the construction process is the product of detailed laborious, hand-made craftsmanship.

Each GP-R variant is available in stainless or carbon sleeve finishes, with the blunt end of the GP-R2 further customisable with the option of a mesh ‘gravel catcher’ cover.

Pro-Race exhausts are currently only available direct from the manufacturer to allow high levels of customer service and reduce costs to customers. Each exhaust comes complete with everything needed to fit the product, including fitting instructions, and are further enhanced by a lifetime guarantee.

Visit www.pro-race.co.uk or call 01733 844778 for more information.

Pro-Race: Yamaha MT-10 Exhaust Range From £129.99





