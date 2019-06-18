Pump your ride with SKS 1Compact, light and powerful enough to push out 7 bar/102 psi with ease, the SKS AirStep Footpump is an essential addition to any motorcycle rider’s toolkit.

Designed with adventure riders in mind, the SKS AirStep Footpump makes it simple to deflate and re-inflate tyres to suit the road conditions and/or adjust for luggage/pillions. The pump is also practical for any rider who wants a rugged and reliable tyre pump to inflate tyres speedily with minimum effort.

The classic floor/foot pump design means there’s no electrical power required: no need for a 12v socket, and no fear of running down your bike’s battery.

Robust and antislip, the aluminium foot pedal is designed for maximum possible pumping performance with minimum effort – especially welcome when inflating at the roadside in full riding kit.

Biker T-Shirts UK

A spiral hose allows for easy access to tricky tyre valves, and the large, built-in gauge helps ensure an accurate pressure every time. High quality materials and construction mean consistent and reliable air delivery every time.

After pumping, the foot pedal folds down and locks in place with the push of a button. There’s also integrated storage space for the spiral hose and multi-valve head (suitable for most motorcycle tyre valves) so the compact pump can be stashed under a seat or in the bottom of luggage and forgotten, until needed.

It comes with a handy wall bracket for use in the workshop or garage too.

The SKS AirStep Footpump retails at £65 including VAT, and is available from www.nippynormans.com





Industry News Gallery

Adventure With No Limit: Introducing The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R Rally 1Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled 8“Most powerful yet” Kawasaki KX250 unveiled for 2020 model year 3Dainese Launches Smart Jacket 2Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650 1Pump your ride with SKS 1Kawasaki is Calling 1Alpinestars - SMX PLUS v2 Boots 1Alpinestars - GP PRO R3 Glove 2Alpinestars - Racing Absolute leather suit 1Alpinestars - Tech-Air® Race airbag 1Weise Diablo leather jacket 1Over 300 Motorcycles Attend First Official French IMRG Rally 1Ewan McGregor, back on a Moto Guzzi 1Leave Nothing Behind – 2018 Ninja H2 SX & Ninja H2 SX SE 2OptiMate Panel Show 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1Venhill controls for 2019 MX bikes 1Exciting features have been added to the line‑up for Kawasaki’s live event – World of Kawasaki 2019 1ARC VECTOR – THE REVOLUTION IS COMING 1LS2 helmet range glows 1Peugeot Pulsion – the smarter scooter 1New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes V-Twin-powered fine art with its FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers 1Ducati inaugurates the temporary “Anatomy of Speed” exhibition 1Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1KEEP YOUR VISION CLEAR WITH R&G AND VISORCAT 1


@gridgirls
15.8k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Triumph’s Bobber Build Off – Ready for your votes

Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis

Farmer heads the field as top 18 riders covered by 0.8s at Donington Park

Danny Buchan to remain with FS‑3 Racing Kawasaki for 2019 British Superbike Championship

Indian Motorcycle Benelux partners with Dirt Track Lelystad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR