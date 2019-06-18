Compact, light and powerful enough to push out 7 bar/102 psi with ease, the SKS AirStep Footpump is an essential addition to any motorcycle rider’s toolkit.

Designed with adventure riders in mind, the SKS AirStep Footpump makes it simple to deflate and re-inflate tyres to suit the road conditions and/or adjust for luggage/pillions. The pump is also practical for any rider who wants a rugged and reliable tyre pump to inflate tyres speedily with minimum effort.

The classic floor/foot pump design means there’s no electrical power required: no need for a 12v socket, and no fear of running down your bike’s battery.

Robust and antislip, the aluminium foot pedal is designed for maximum possible pumping performance with minimum effort – especially welcome when inflating at the roadside in full riding kit.

A spiral hose allows for easy access to tricky tyre valves, and the large, built-in gauge helps ensure an accurate pressure every time. High quality materials and construction mean consistent and reliable air delivery every time.

After pumping, the foot pedal folds down and locks in place with the push of a button. There’s also integrated storage space for the spiral hose and multi-valve head (suitable for most motorcycle tyre valves) so the compact pump can be stashed under a seat or in the bottom of luggage and forgotten, until needed.

It comes with a handy wall bracket for use in the workshop or garage too.

The SKS AirStep Footpump retails at £65 including VAT, and is available from www.nippynormans.com





