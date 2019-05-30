Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Leon Camier will sit out round six of the WSBK championship set to take place at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto (Spain) on 7-9 June.

Although Leon’s recuperation is going well and he feels less pain and more movement in his injured left shoulder each day, he still requires a little more recovery time. The Brit will thus be replaced by All Japan Road Race JSB1000 Championship rider Yuki Takahashi, who will join Moriwaki Althea Honda’s Ryuichi Kiyonari for the Acerbis Spanish Round.

Leon’s condition will be re-assessed in a couple of weeks’ time, the rider keen to be back in action as soon as possible.

Leon Camier
“I’m obviously very disappointed to have to sit out the test in Misano and the Spanish round and miss the chance to continue working on our bike’s setup and development. Anyway, we are where we are and we must accept it, considering that the shoulder joint is a complex one and it’s only normal that the ligament damage takes some time to heal. Having said that, my recovery is going well and steadily so everything’s on track. The pain is gradually lessening, and my movement is improving, so we’ll wait and see how the situation is prior to the Misano round.”

Biker T-Shirts UK





World Superbike

Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1ITAWorldSBK: Enjoy the best of the WorldSBK entertainment in Italy 1ITAWorldSBK: A tale at every turn 1Unstoppable Bautista continues to make history winning again in Race 2 at the Cathedral of Speed 1Bautista on pole for Sunday's Race 1 and Race 2 1WorldSBK Race 1 postponed due to weather condition in Assen 1Thrilling first day of action at TT Circuit Assen ends with Tom Sykes on top 1NLDWorldSBK: A weekend of entertainment awaits Dutch fans in Assen 1Home-hero Bautista takes ninth consecutive victory in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista takes seventh consecutive victory in WorldSBK in Race 1 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista sets the pace at MotorLand Aragon after FP2 1AragonWorldSBK: The Motocard Aragon Round promises added fan entertainment 1AragonWorldSBK: Ducati or Kawasaki? Who will become the most successful manufacturer at Motorland Aragon? 1AragonWorldSBK: Who will climb the wall? 1Alvaro Bautista makes it six out of six wins in Buriram 1Alvaro Bautista takes Race One win and fourth successive victory in WorldSBK 1THAWorldSBK: Entertainment continues off-track at the Destination of Speed 1THAWorldSBK: Will Kawasaki continue their supremacy in Thailand? 1Time to race in the heat for WorldSBK 1Alvaro Bautista secures Race Two victory in dominant style 1Dominant Alvaro Bautista wins WorldSBK Race One on his debut 1WorldSBK TV coverage reaches new heights for 2019 1Indonesia to host WorldSBK in 2021 1Alvaro Bautista bags top spot as first day on ‘The Island’ concludes 1WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders gather for traditional 2019 Chevron picture 22019 triple treating WorldSBK season officially launched at Phillip Island 1


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

WorldSBK Race 2 and WorldSSP300 races cancelled due to weather conditions in Imola

Valencia thrills to the second round of the FIM CEV Repsol

The British Talent Cup goes down to the wire at Valencia

Jake Dixon does the double to start Showdown in style at Oulton Park

New Updates to the 2019 MXGP Calendar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR