Leon Camier will sit out round six of the WSBK championship set to take place at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto (Spain) on 7-9 June.

Although Leon’s recuperation is going well and he feels less pain and more movement in his injured left shoulder each day, he still requires a little more recovery time. The Brit will thus be replaced by All Japan Road Race JSB1000 Championship rider Yuki Takahashi, who will join Moriwaki Althea Honda’s Ryuichi Kiyonari for the Acerbis Spanish Round.

Leon’s condition will be re-assessed in a couple of weeks’ time, the rider keen to be back in action as soon as possible.

Leon Camier

“I’m obviously very disappointed to have to sit out the test in Misano and the Spanish round and miss the chance to continue working on our bike’s setup and development. Anyway, we are where we are and we must accept it, considering that the shoulder joint is a complex one and it’s only normal that the ligament damage takes some time to heal. Having said that, my recovery is going well and steadily so everything’s on track. The pain is gradually lessening, and my movement is improving, so we’ll wait and see how the situation is prior to the Misano round.”





World Superbike



You may also like