With the 2020 season, Red Bull KTM Tech3 will break fresh ground. The French squad is set to leave the Moto2 category in order to initiate a brand-new beginning in the Moto3 World Championship class. Thereby, Red Bull KTM Tech3 is very proud to announce a two-rider line-up with great support of Red Bull and KTM and is fully committed to enter a different challenge, aiming to discover this super competitive class.

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“Being involved in racing for so many years, one of the things I like most is starting a new challenge and for sure with KTM you are never disappointed on that subject. I completely understand and support the decision of KTM to withdraw from the Moto2 class as a manufacturer and focus their efforts on both, Moto3 and MotoGP. Therefore, it is an honor to carry the Red Bull KTM flag to the ultra-competitive Moto3 class, which Tech3 has never entered before. Together with KTM, we aim to see our partnership growing and discovering a new category as well as helping young talents, that will be the future of Moto3 racing on top level. So, now we need to rearrange in 2020 and the main mission is to find and convince the riders that have the profile to understand and match our program. So, the upcoming days will be very busy. Finally, I see this move as a very positive and constructive one and the whole team is super motivated to deliver what Red Bull and KTM are expecting from us.”

Pit Beirer

KTM Motorsport Director

“First of all, I have to say, that we are really proud after these first months of working together with Tech3, Hervé and the whole team. Although it’s just a short time, we’ve already established a very strong partnership and can’t wait to build on this for the future. Our strategic change, which we decided over the last weekend, has a base coming from the long-term commitment we are having with the championship. We just confirmed another five years in MotoGP, which means seven years from now. Feeding our KTM MotoGP academy is just very important and fundamental and this is starting on Moto3 bikes in this paddock. So, coming from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup into the Moto3 World Championship, we feel we need to intensify our work with our talents and together with very strong teams. That’s why we are truly proud to see that Tech3 is following and pushing for our idea and that we can create another Moto3 platform together in this environment. This will be a very strong base for young future talents and I’m really looking forward to this project, which we fully support. It’s a part of our global strategy in MotoGP. One more time, I want to say thank you to all the guys from Tech3 for pushing on our side!”