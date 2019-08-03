Scott Redding claimed his third pole position of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season with a last lap dash in the final two minutes of the final Datatag Qualifying session as he snatched the top spot from Tommy Bridewell at Thruxton.

The final stage of Qualifying was extended to 12 minutes when light rain began to fall, but with it stopping and starting during the crucial final stage, the battle for pole went down to the wire with the fastest rider changing eight times before the chequered flag.

Initially Christian Iddon had tried to set an early lap time and he went to the top of the timing screens for Tyco BMW ahead of Bridewell, but a few minutes later Andrew Irwin had surged to the top, however just 60 seconds later his brother Glenn claimed the leading position.

Redding had been tentative initially when the session got underway but then with six minutes on the clock he fired the Be Wiser Ducati to the top of the times, but he didn’t maintain it to the finish as Bridewell then posted his fastest lap of the session to put the Oxford Racing Ducati ahead of the opposition.

However Redding was ready to go for another time attack in the fight for pole position and he launched ahead with less than two minutes on the clock to bag the top time in Datatag Qualifying ahead of Bridewell.

Peter Hickman had been moving back up the order in the closing stages after a positive start and he was able to seal his second front row qualifying performance of the season. Josh Brookes will head the second row; the Be Wiser Ducati rider decided to hold out in the opening stages of the session but he was able to move into fourth, pushing the racing brothers Andrew and Glenn into fifth and sixth respectively.

Ryan Vickers had his strongest qualifying performance of his rookie season in seventh place ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Iddon who completed the riders in Q3 for Tyco BMW. However it was disappointment for Tarran Mackenzie who crashed out in the opening stage of Datatag Qualifying, sustaining a left wrist fracture, the same injury sustained by Joe Francis, which both riders now unfit ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Thruxton, Datatag Qualifying:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:14.803s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +0.059s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.502s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.668s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.733s Glenn Irwin (Tyco BMW) +0.774s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +0.940s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.101s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.139s

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com





