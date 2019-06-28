Scott Redding fired the Be Wiser Ducati to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice times at Knockhill this afternoon, setting the fastest lap of the session in the closing minutes to edge 0.081s ahead of Danny Buchan.

Buchan had been at the top of the times for the majority of the final half of the session for the FS3-Racing Kawasaki team, but a rapid final run from Redding was enough to put him at the top, with the top 18 riders covered by just 0.936s.

In perfect conditions at the Scottish circuit the session got underway, but it wasn’t the best start to the for McAMS Yamaha’s Tarran Mackenzie who had a small tip off at the Hairpin, but was able to return to the pitlane and head back out onto circuit after some minor repairs by the team.

Mackenzie was soon back on track and lapping in the top five, but as the times tumbled he later dropped to tenth, but just 0.454s off the pacesetting time of Redding.

With 20 minutes on the clock Josh Brookes, the fastest rider in the opening session, moved ahead by just 0.005s, but a crash for the Be Wiser Ducati rider ended his second practice prematurely and he watched the closing stages from the sidelines, although he was unhurt.

At the top of the times Buchan then had the advantage ahead of Brookes and Luke Mossey had moved up into third ahead of Dan Linfoot and Redding with just under ten minutes to go, but the final minutes saw a shake-up as Redding went fastest.

The shuffle in the times included a fast lap from Keith Farmer who moved into fourth for Tyco BMW in the final minutes, pushing Mossey and Linfoot into fifth and sixth with Bradley Ray having another strong session in seventh for Buildbase Suzuki.

Jason O’Halloran was improving his pace to hold eighth position after his crash this morning, moving ahead of Christian Iddon and Mackenzie. Championship leader Tommy Bridewell was 14th fastest with a time just 0.697s adrift of Redding.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Knockhill, Free Practice 1 result:

Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 48.001s Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.014s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.073s Dan Linfoot (Santander Salt TAG Yamaha) +0.110s Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.162s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.242s Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +0.254s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.258s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.268s Glenn Irwin (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.285s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Knockhill, Free Practice 2 result:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 47.667s Danny Buchan (FS3-Racing Kawasaki) +0.081s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.160s Keith Farmer (Tyco BMW) +0.276s Luke Mossey (OMG Racing Suzuki) +0.286s Dan Linfoot (Santander Salt TAG Yamaha) +0.309s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.313s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.331s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.389s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.454s

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com





British Superbike



You may also like