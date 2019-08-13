R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, is permanently cutting the price on a number of products in its Adventure Bar range, including those for the Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada 1200 and KTM Duke 125. Alongside this, the Hampshire-based company has promotional discounts on additional applications until September 30th.

Adventure Bars are one of the most popular products in R&G’s range, and the crash protection specialist is now permanently reducing the price on a number of the range. Designed to stop an expensive bill should a rider drop their pride and joy, the R&G Adventure Bars are created specifically for each machine; helping to ensure the best fit and protection for the bike. Made from tough steel tubing, the bars are then powder coated to provide a strong and superb finish.

R&G is cutting the price on Adventure Bars for the Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin (lowers), Ducati Multistrada 950, 1200 and 1260, BMW K1600 GT, GTL and GT SE, Kawasaki Versys X-250 and 300, KTM Duke 125 and Duke 200, Suzuki V-Strom 250, Kawasaki Z900RS and Suzuki SV650 and 650X. Alongside the reduction, R&G is also making a special discount offer on the BMW G310R and GS and Honda CB125R, with the promotion ending on 30th September 2019.

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett commented “We know dropping your pride and joy can be an expensive moment, which is why our Adventure Bars give riders peace of mind knowing that their machine is protected. As one of our most popular products, we’re pleased to be able to offer motorcyclists a permanently cut price on some of the most common applications.”