R&G Set For Summer Bash as Annual Track day Returns to Cadwell 1R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, is returning to Cadwell Park this August for its fourth annual track day; held in association with No Limits. Taking place on August 19th, the day after the Bennetts British Superbike Championship races, the R&G day will see a number of BSB teams and riders staying over alongside the California Superbike School and Track Bike Hire.
Following three sold-out events, R&G is excited to announce the date for the 2019 edition of its annual track day. Running on Monday 19th August at Cadwell Park, the day after the Bennetts British Superbike stars battle it out on the same circuit, the event will be run in conjunction with No Limits and will once again offer customers far more than a standard track day.
Alongside a 105db static noise limit, British Superbike squads Team WD40, Santander Salt TAG Racing & Oxford Racing Ducati will be remaining at the circuit with an open pit garage; allowing track day attendees to get up close to the Superbike machines and chat to the teams. Current series leader Tommy Bridewell, alongside Claudio Corti and Eemeli Lahti, will also be taking to the track with each rider giving a unique BSB Experience to one lucky rider; including a pre-ride chat, on-track session and then debrief!
Track Bike Hire will have their fleet of Yamaha YZF-R6s ready for visitors to try for a session whilst California Superbike School will be bringing along their popular lean machine for attendees to try. R&G will also be giving every rider a free R&G 20th anniversary t-shirt as well as running a number of prize giveaways on the day – including the chance to win a place at the California Superbike School.
There are just 120 places available on a first-come-first-served basis and they cost just £115. To find out more and book your place, visit; www.nolimitstrackdays.com.
R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett commented “We’re really excited to be back with our fourth R&G track day. We had a fantastic event at Cadwell Park last year, so we’re ready to make the 2019 event even bigger and better, with BSB teams in attendance and a host of still-to-be-announced extras that are sure make this the best track day of the year!”
For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 or alan.garrett@rg-racing.com or your R&G Sales Agent.





