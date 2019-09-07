The Bennetts British Superbike Championship arrives at Oulton Park this weekend for the Rock Oil round of the season, and ahead of its showcase round the Warrington-based manufacturer has announced a two-year extension to its existing five-year partnership with the series’ commercial and media rights holder, MSVR.

Rock Oil has a long-term association with the Championship and continues to be a British manufacturing stalwart, exporting to over 50 countries worldwide, producing world-class lubrication for over 85 years. Its presence in the British Championship paddock dates back more than three decades, demonstrating the continued strength of the partnership that exposes the brand to a global audience.

The new agreement will continue to showcase the Rock Oil brand at each Bennetts BSB event, including a range of branding, experiential, hospitality and marketing rights as well as presenting sponsorship status for the local Rock Oil round at Oulton Park in September.

Rock Oil Managing Director Greg Hewitt said: “The BSB championship has grown year-on-year as has the Rock Oil brand. We have seen customer engagement across the globe from as far away as Australia such is the quality of the offering that the championship provide.

“On the track, championships have gone to the final round in every season ensuring maximum exposure and quality racing up to the final chequered flag. This year we’ve already changed the offering slightly expanding the advertising from solely the Rock Oil brand to some of the exciting ranges which we’ve been working on outside of motorcycling including AGRI-GUARD and TRUCK-GUARD. We’re thrilled to extend the partnership and look forward to promoting rock oil brand globally alongside the best domestic race series in the world.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “We are delighted to announce a continued partnership with Rock Oil at this weekend’s Oulton Park event. Ahead of the on-track action we visited the facility in Warrington and it is clear to see why the brand continues to excel in the British manufacturing sector. We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Rock Oil and we look forward to continuing this for a further two years.”

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com









Random News Story