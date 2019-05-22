Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Ogden and Horsman have shared the wins so far in the BTC. Will the form book flip in Round 2?

In the season opener for the 2019 British Talent Cup, Scott Ogden and Cameron Horsman took a win apiece around Silverstone and it’s perfect parity in terms of points heading into Round 2, with both on 41. Now it’s time for the BTC to attack the Donington national circuit, will the two duel it out again or can a new track shake up the order?

Last year, Fenton Seabright took a podium from pitlane in the first ever BTC race and Brian Hart was only just off the rostrum in fourth on the Cup’s first visit – before Race 2 was cancelled due to rain. At the second round held at the venue, Ogden took a notable P4 in Race 1 and it was Jack Nixon who was the highest finishing returning rider in in sixth. Although both weekends in 2018 were held on the slightly longer layout, the shuffled form book bodes well for those who want to mount an assault on the victory this season.

With a win and a third place each, Ogden and Horsman both impressed in the season opener, but it was tight at the front and there are plenty more names on pace. Scotsman Brian Hart was second in Race 1, and English namesake Jack Hart took to the second step in Race 2. A zero in the other races has initially dented their place in the standings, but their pace was clear.

Biker T-Shirts UK

The likes of Charlie Farrer and Rhys Irwin, meanwhile, showed top consistency to score big. Farrer took a fourth and a sixth and Irwin two P5s, so they’ll be looking to move forward and take a podium from those foundations. 2018 podium finisher Seabright, though, will definitely be one looking for more.

Finally, what of the rookies? Torin Collins leads the way there with 10 points, but Corey Tinker is hot on his heels and just two off. With two races now under their belts and more time on the bike, can they move further forward in Donington? It’s a very different track to Silverstone and, although the stage is the same as we race alongside BSB, the challenge is a very different one.

Tune in for Race 1 at 13:45 local time (GMT +1) on Saturday 25th May, with Race 2 getting in gear at 10:15 on Sunday.





Latest News Gallery

Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Hector Barbera to Line Up Alongside Irwin for BSB Debut 1New layout but who will hit the jackpot at Donington Park triple-header 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1Marquez equals Rossi with pole, Petrucci and Miller complete the front row 1Jorge Navarro beats Luthi to pole after both go from Q1 to front row 1John McPhee becomes the first to take pole after topping Q1 1Kunii wins convincingly at Le Mans 1FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship pole decided at Le Mans 1Vinales fights off Marquez to go fastest in France 1Brad Binder blasts KTM back to the top 1Ai Ogura on fire on Friday 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1“I expect to be fast”: fighting talk in France 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Portugal Prepped for MXGP 1From the City of Light to Le Mans: Quartararo, Zarco and Lorenzo make a pit stop in Paris 1The FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship at Le Mans 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Hill To Join MotoAmerica Live+ Team 1FIM Endurance World Championship to return to Spa-Francorchamps 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1Carl Cox Motorsport supports New Zealand racer in Isle of Man TT debut with Buildbase Suzuki 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Baldassarri back on top in dramatic Jerez 1Antonelli and Suzuki sublime for a 1-2 in Andalusia 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Cairoli and Prado Reign Victorious in Mantova 1WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher beats in Caricasulo in head-to-head battle 1WorldSBK Race 2 and WorldSSP300 races cancelled due to weather conditions in Imola 1YART win 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring race 1Antonio Cairoli and Thomas Kjer Olsen Race to Pole Position in Mantova 2Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1WorldSSP: Randy Krummenacher takes second Tissot Superpole in a row in Imola 1WorldSSP300: Mika Perez on pole at the Pirelli Italian Round 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1WorldSSP: Caricasulo tops day one of his home round in Imola 1WorldSSP300: Marc Garcia returns to the top after day one of Imola 1BMW M Power for the fastest qualifier in 2019 1YART Yamaha on pole at the Slovakia Ring 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2Yamaha Breathes Pure Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP DNA Into the YZF-R125 1ITAWorldSBK: Enjoy the best of the WorldSBK entertainment in Italy 1BeMoto: Insurance Firm Has Your Back on Track 1Andrea Dovizioso stuns Silverstone to retake the Championship lead 1New Biker T-Shirts UK Affiliate Scheme 1MOTOGP STAR DOVIZIOSO TO RACE FOR AUDI IN THE DTM 1KTM get busy as Moto2™, Moto3™ complete Jerez Test 1HM Quickshifter Launches ‘Stand Alone’ Blipper Shifter Kit 1Josh Brookes does the double at Oulton Park 1Quartararo crushes his lap record in testing 1ITAWorldSBK: A tale at every turn 1WorldSSP championship battle resumes at legendary Imola 1WorldSSP300: A challenge fit for a champion 1It's A Beach Day In Virginia 1Brookes under the lap record to claim Oulton Park pole position 1Marquez wins, Rins gains and Quartararo heads home heartbroken 1Baldassarri back on top in dramatic Jerez 1Antonelli and Suzuki sublime for a 1-2 in Andalusia 1Tatay flips the result on Kunii in Jerez 2 1Cameron Beaubier Rules Race One At VIR 1Not too fast for Fabio: rookie makes history as he takes pole in Jerez 1Navarro heads all-Spanish front row in Jerez 1Dalla Porta pips Suzuki to pole in Spain 1Brookes ups the pace to set his best ever lap of Oulton Park to lead free practice 1Kunii takes Jerez 1 from Tatay and Baltus 1Ducati vs Honda: it's a head-to-head on Day 1 in Jerez 1Jorge Navarro hits his stride in Spain 1Niccolo Antonelli edges Suzuki in Andalusia 1Jerez Turn 6 named Dani Pedrosa 1Close battle for qualifying in Jerez Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 1The MICHELIN Tracker, the new all-terrain motorcycle tyre for off-road enthusiasts 3Double-header event at Slovakia Ring on 11 and 12 May 1"There are a lot of fast riders": fierce competition expected in Jerez 1Dovizioso: horsepower in Jerez 1Kawasaki Motors UK and Team Green to exhibit at 2019 International Dirt Bike Show 1Free Limited Edition Vespa Helmet With All VESPA GTS Models 1THE MOTO GUZZI V85 TT IS NOW AVAILABLE WITH 6.9% APR PCP FINANCE 1A DAYS: INCREDIBLE OFFERS ACROSS THE APRILIA RANGE 2New Ducati MIG-RR E-MTB now available for test rides at Ducati dealerships 1


@gridgirls
15.5k Followers
Follow
You may also like

2019 British Talent Cup calendar and entry list released

WorldSSP: The European battle begins at Motorland Aragon

Close battle for qualifying in Jerez Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

British Start-up Zapp to Launch The UK’s First Electric Scooter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR