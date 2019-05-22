Ogden and Horsman have shared the wins so far in the BTC. Will the form book flip in Round 2?

In the season opener for the 2019 British Talent Cup, Scott Ogden and Cameron Horsman took a win apiece around Silverstone and it’s perfect parity in terms of points heading into Round 2, with both on 41. Now it’s time for the BTC to attack the Donington national circuit, will the two duel it out again or can a new track shake up the order?

Last year, Fenton Seabright took a podium from pitlane in the first ever BTC race and Brian Hart was only just off the rostrum in fourth on the Cup’s first visit – before Race 2 was cancelled due to rain. At the second round held at the venue, Ogden took a notable P4 in Race 1 and it was Jack Nixon who was the highest finishing returning rider in in sixth. Although both weekends in 2018 were held on the slightly longer layout, the shuffled form book bodes well for those who want to mount an assault on the victory this season.

With a win and a third place each, Ogden and Horsman both impressed in the season opener, but it was tight at the front and there are plenty more names on pace. Scotsman Brian Hart was second in Race 1, and English namesake Jack Hart took to the second step in Race 2. A zero in the other races has initially dented their place in the standings, but their pace was clear.

The likes of Charlie Farrer and Rhys Irwin, meanwhile, showed top consistency to score big. Farrer took a fourth and a sixth and Irwin two P5s, so they’ll be looking to move forward and take a podium from those foundations. 2018 podium finisher Seabright, though, will definitely be one looking for more.

Finally, what of the rookies? Torin Collins leads the way there with 10 points, but Corey Tinker is hot on his heels and just two off. With two races now under their belts and more time on the bike, can they move further forward in Donington? It’s a very different track to Silverstone and, although the stage is the same as we race alongside BSB, the challenge is a very different one.

Tune in for Race 1 at 13:45 local time (GMT +1) on Saturday 25th May, with Race 2 getting in gear at 10:15 on Sunday.





